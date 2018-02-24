Winners and Losers of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

6 of 13

In non-Olympic events, Elise Christie is arguably the best short-track speedskater in the world.

Last March, at the 2017 World Short Track Speed Skating Championship in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Christie won gold in the 1,000 meters and 1,500 meters and finished first in the overall classification. She also took fourth in the 500 and bronze in the 3,000, finishing less than two tenths of a second (in a five-minute race) shy of another gold.

At the previous five World Championships, she amassed three gold, four silver and five bronze medals. And she has 10 individual medals at the European Championships since 2013. She also holds the world record in the 500 meters.

But in the Olympics, Christie has consistently had trouble.

As a 19-year-old in 2010, she finished in the top 20 in the 500, 1,000 and 1,500 but didn't finish in the top 10 in any of them. Four years later, she was disqualified in the final of the 500 and the semifinals of the 1,000 for being the at-fault skater in a collision. She was also disqualified in a qualifying heat of the 1,500 for missing the finish line.

Pyeongchang was supposed to be her redemption story, but no such luck. She reached the final of the 500, but she finished fourth after crashing. In the semifinals of the 1,500, Christie collided with Li Jinyu and was disqualified. To add injury to insult, she suffered an ankle injury, which caused her pain in her 1,000 qualifying heat. She was also disqualified from that race and had to be carried off the ice.

So, in six events in the last two Games, that's five DQs, one crash in the finals and zero medals.

"I just see it as three races that went rubbish in the last four years," Christie said, according to the Telegraph. "Unfortunately, all three of them were here. ... I'm going to get myself so strong that I'll get out in front and get away from everyone, and that'll be the focus now. I'll be back in Beijing [in 2022]."