Top WrestleMania 34 Opponents for Cesaro, Sheamus After Elimination Chamber Win

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Cesaro and Sheamus successfully defended the Raw Tag Team Championships against Apollo and Titus O'Neil at Elimination Chamber on Sunday, meaning they are likely to enter WrestleMania 34 with the titles in tow.

WWE showed Cesaro and Sheamus holding the tag titles after defeating Titus Worldwide:

The Bar has dominated the tag team scene on Raw over the past year, and a quick look at the roster shows few legitimate threats to their throne.

While SmackDown's tag division has taken off in a big way, there is a lack of depth on Raw, and that could put a Raw Tag Team Championship match on The Grandest Stage of Them All in jeopardy.

If WWE does decide to book such a match at April 8's WrestleMania, here is a look at the top options to challenge Cesaro and Sheamus in New Orleans.

Authors of Pain

The best option to face Cesaro and Sheamus at WrestleMania may not even be on WWE's main roster yet.

NXT boasts a handful of quality tag teams, and one that is clearly ready to get called up in the near future is The Authors of Pain.

Led by WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering, Akam and Rezar have enjoyed a dominant run that includes a reign as the NXT tag team champions and the distinction of being the 2016 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners.

The Authors of Pain have fallen short in recent attempts to recapture the titles, however, and there is little left for them to accomplish on the developmental brand.

WWE usually waits until after WrestleMania to make call-ups, but with Raw in dire need of help in its tag team ranks, calling AOP up now would be a pleasant and helpful surprise.

While Akam and Rezar are big and powerful monsters who have had their fair share of squash matches, they have shown the ability to put on some classic in-ring bouts as well.

During their NXT tenure, The Authors of Pain have had quality matches with the likes of The Revival, DIY, TM61, Sanity, The Undisputed Era and others.

Because of the power and physicality that Cesaro and Sheamus bring to the table, they would be ideal dance partners for The Authors of Pain on the WrestleMania stage.

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt

Although they are currently rivals, Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt could be even better as a single entity vying for the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Since Hardy debuted his "Woken" character on WWE programming, he and Wyatt have been engaged in a long and somewhat unsatisfying feud.

The rivalry has included lots of laughing and cryptic promos and little in terms of true physicality and creativity.

Hardy's "Broken" persona was hugely popular in Impact Wrestling since he was allowed to take risks and do things that had never been seen before in wrestling, but his current gimmick is stripped down and lacking that something special it had before.

Since Hardy and Wyatt aren't working as foes, forming an unlikely alliance is one way to reverse course and get the WWE Universe back on board.

They joined forces briefly in the Royal Rumble match, and it led to a substantial reaction from the fans, which suggests they could be highly successful as a tag team.

Also, Wyatt would probably turn face as the result of such an arrangement, which would be a much-needed change considering how stale he has become in recent months.

There may not be much interest in another match between Hardy and Wyatt and WrestleMania, but teaming them up would be a creative way to get them on the card and make the Raw Tag Team Championships relevant again.

The Revival

Among teams that are currently on the Raw roster, The Revival stand out as the only one that could move the needle with a WrestleMania match against The Bar.

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have struggled to find their footing on the main roster due to injury, but their body of work in NXT proves they can compete at a high level.

The Revival are the only two-time NXT tag team champions, and they have a long list of high-quality matches to their credit.

American Alpha, DIY and The Authors of Pain are among the teams that The Revival showed great chemistry with as part of the yellow brand.

The Revival have enjoyed moderate success on Raw recently, and they have won enough to be in the running for a title shot.

There is little doubt that they could have a strong match with Cesaro and Sheamus, but it would almost certainly be relegated to the Kickoff Show and likely wouldn't get a ton of time.

Also, The Revival are heels like The Bar, which means the live crowd would have a conundrum in terms of deciding who to cheer for.

The Revival vs. Cesaro and Sheamus wouldn't necessarily be the sexiest matchup on paper, but both teams can get the job done in the ring, and it would be difficult to envision either of them disappointing in that regard.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).