Olympic Figure Skating Schedule 2018: TV, Live Stream for Exhibition Gala

TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/Getty Images

The traditional exhibition gala will bring a close to the 2018 Winter Olympics figure skating programme on Sunday (Saturday in the United States) in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

No medals are awarded at the event, but it will allow some of the Games' top skaters to show off their skills one last time in a more relaxed environment.

Men's singles champion Yuzuru Hanyu and women's champion Alina Zagitova are among those included on the start list, as are pair skating gold medallists Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot, as well as ice dance sensations Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir.

Here is the schedule for the event:

Date: Sunday, February 25

Time: 12:30 a.m. GMT, 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

TV Info: NBCSN (U.S.), BBC and Eurosport (UK)

Live Stream: NBC Olympics (U.S.), BBC iPlayer (UK), Eurosport Player (UK)

Free from the confines of scored competition, the gala perhaps gives the skaters a greater freedom to express themselves and put on a show for the audience. You can sample a taste of what the gala at Sochi 2014 was like here.

Virtue and Moir, who picked up silver in Sochi, were among those who performed. They set a world record this time around to regain their title, having also won gold in Vancouver.

The Canadian duo have continued to attract a great deal of attention in Pyeongchang thanks to their incredible chemistry on the ice, which has even led to fan fiction being written about them.

They'll pay tribute to Gord Downie, the late frontman of Canadian rock band The Tragically Hip, with a performance set to their "Long Time Running."

Virtue and Moir want to honour Downie after he died of cancer in October:

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Russian prodigy Zagitova will be in action, after she topped the standings in the women's singles.

Her world-record score of 82.92 in the short program would ultimately make the difference after she scored exactly the same as compatriot Evgenia Medvedeva in the free skate.

Two-time figure skating gold medallist Dick Button lavished her with considerable praise:

Medvedeva will also take part. While she narrowly missed out on the gold, she arguably stood out even more than her compatriot.

Figure skater Jeffrey Buttle is among the many admirers she won with her free skate routine:

While no medals will be up for grabs, the gala is an incredible exhibition of the world's best skaters, and it's not to be missed.