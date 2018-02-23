Dani Ceballos Reportedly Wants to Quit Real Madrid for Liverpool Transfer

fotopress/Getty Images

Dani Ceballos has reportedly told Real Madrid he wants to seal a summer switch to Liverpool after being frustrated at missing out on the same move during the winter transfer window.

The Daily Mirror cited a report from Spanish television show El Chiringuito, which said Ceballos has requested he be permitted an Anfield switch at the end of the season after growing frustrated in Spain's capital.

Ceballos arrived at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu from Real Betis last summer as one of Spain's brightest up-and-coming talents.

The 21-year-old has since managed only two starts in La Liga, a far cry from what some might have expected in his maiden term at Real, although Spanish football writer Simon Harrison maintains he can succeed at Los Blancos:

The Daily Star's Callum Vurley also referenced Spanish journalist Cristobal Soria, who detailed Liverpool "settled on Ceballos" as a Philippe Coutinho replacement, but his club blocked his January departure: "Something's going on. Ceballos wanted to go to Liverpool in winter and the club wouldn't let him."

Ceballos' arrival could help cover the possible departure of Emre Can from Liverpool as he looks set to leave the club for pastures new when his contract expires this summer.

The midfielder's Real tenure reached a new low against Leganes on Wednesday; Ceballos came on in stoppage time to make his first league appearance since early December but was on the field for under 30 seconds before full-time was called. Broadcaster Deji Faremi sympathised:

Italian website Calciomercato.com reported AC Milan are also interested in the player, but it would take at least €30 million (£26.5 million) to convince Real to sell.

However, Betis could offer Ceballos a familiar setting in the event he does choose to leave Madrid, and manager Quique Setien told Spanish radio show El Larguero he would like to re-sign the player (h/t Football Espana):

“It would have been of benefit for us to have Ceballos on loan for a season.

“Players need to be playing football, particularly when they are at such an early stage in their careers, as it helps their development and growth as a player.

“I'm sure he is happy in Madrid, it is one of the best clubs in the world who compete for a lot of trophies, so this is natural.

“But if you are not playing, then that can change things and while we understand he is happy, it is another factor because it is something he needs."

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp would be better placed to offer the player first-team minutes, and Real counterpart Zinedine Zidane addressed the matter of Ceballos' non-activity in January, per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan:

Liverpool already have one midfield reinforcement arriving this summer in the shape of RB Leipzig enforcer Naby Keita.

Ceballos could offer Klopp a more creative asset with the ball at his feet, perhaps closer to what Coutinho once brought to the team.

The European champions may be reluctant to let one of Spain's more promising prospects leave their shores, but Ceballos' own determination to exit could improve Liverpool's chances of landing him tremendously.