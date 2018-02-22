Kyrie Irving Reportedly Requested Trade After Cavaliers Held Informal Meeting

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

An impromptu meeting between Cleveland Cavaliers management and coaches reportedly led to Kyrie Irving's desire to be traded.

Per ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, Irving didn't like that his name was bantered about as a possible trade chip following a meeting that took place on the day of the 2017 NBA draft:

"On the day of the NBA draft back in June, just days after Cleveland parted ways with former GM David Griffin, a robust Cavs contingent made up of front-office personnel, coaches and team support staff members held an impromptu, "what if?" discussion about Kyrie Irving's future, multiple team sources confirmed to ESPN.

"The discussion, characterized as "small talk" by one source familiar with its content, was less a formal straw poll of what the Cavs should do with their All-Star point guard should trade opportunities present themselves, and more of a thought exercise anticipating what the market could bear for a player of Irving's caliber.

"The talk got back to Irving, multiple team sources told ESPN, and that served as the tipping point that led to Irving formally requesting a trade a little more than two weeks later."

ESPN's Brian Windhorst first reported Irving wanted out of Cleveland last July, citing his desire to "be more of a focal point" and not wanting to play next to LeBron James.

Irving spent the first six seasons of his NBA career with the Cavs, who made him the No. 1 overall pick in 2011. The 25-year-old was named to the All-Star team four times and won the 2016 NBA championship with Cleveland.

The Cavaliers traded Irving to the Boston Celtics in August. He has led Boston to the second-best record in the Eastern Conference (40-19).

After a flurry of moves at the trade deadline, the Cavs appear to have found their footing without Irving. The three-time defending Eastern Conference champions are 34-22 and riding a four-game winning streak.