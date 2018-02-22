Police Charge 3 in Death of Former Bills LB Robert Eddins

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 22, 2018

ROCHESTER, NY - CIRCA 2011: In this handout image provided by the NFL, Robert Eddins of the Buffalo Bills poses for his NFL headshot circa 2011 in Rochester, New York. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)
Handout/Getty Images

Three men have been charged in connection to the 2016 shooting death of former Buffalo Bills linebacker Robert Eddins.  

Per TMZ SportsMichael Griffin, Dennis Epps and Mariano Garcia were charged by police in the case after the murders of Eddins and Ricardo McFarlin in Detroit two years ago.

Per Robert Snell of The Detroit News, Griffin, Epps and Garcia will be brought to Detroit facing six counts. If convicted, they could face up to life in prison.

According to TMZ, officials said the three men were involved in a drug-dealing plot to sell "more than five kilos of cocaine and heroin" when they traveled to Detroit specifically to kill Eddins. 

Eddins was undrafted out of Ball State in 2011. He signed with the Bills as a free agent and appeared in one game in his NFL career.  

