Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin Fight Rematch Location Revealed

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin Fight Rematch Location RevealedFebruary 22, 2018
HBO Boxing announced on Thursday that the rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin would take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The date for the fight was already announced as May 5.
HBOboxing @HBOboxing
12 Rounds Weren't Enough. 5.5.18 #CaneloGGG2 https://t.co/OuzNalG84f2018-1-29 20:45:01
The first bout between the fighters ended in a draw, and both made it clear after the fight they wanted a rematch.
"I want to thank my fans, and of course I want the rematch," Golovkin said, per Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times. "This was a real fight. I still have the belts and I'm still champion."
"I thought I won the fight. I was superior inside the ring. I won at least seven, eight of the rounds," Alvarez added. "I was able to counterpunch and even make Gennady Golovkin wobble a couple of times. It's up to the people if we fight again. I feel frustrated over this draw."
The fight was an instant classic, and a rematch was the obvious outcome.
"This is the most exciting fight that fans have seen in years," promoter Oscar De La Hoya told Pugmire. "Obviously, it begs for a rematch."
The rematch will take place at the same venue as the original fight.
"It feels right that the rematch returns to the scene of the crime," Golovkin noted, per Scott Christ of Bad Left Hook. "This time there will be no drama with a decision. I won the first fight and left the ring as world champion wearing all the belts. And I am going to win the second fight. It is going to be a record fight and a golden night for me and boxing at T-Mobile Arena."
Obviously, Alvarez sees things a bit differently.
"This time, Golovkin won't have any excuses regarding the judges, because I'm coming to knock him out," he said in January, per Bob Velin of USA Today.
