Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Thibaut Courtois Contract

Real Madrid are reportedly hoping Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois stalls on signing any new contract with the Blues, as Los Blancos remain interested in signing him in the summer.

According to Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, the La Liga side are ready to move for a new goalkeeper and have the Chelsea stopper high on their list of targets alongside Manchester United star David De Gea.

It's said that Madrid want Courtois to hold off on agreeing any new extension with the Blues until April, when they will make a final decision on which of the two players they will pursue at the end of the season.

According to Law, Chelsea have offered their stopper a world-record contract for a goalkeeper, with the Blues ready to shell out in excess of £200,000-a-week in wages for his services. That deal remains unsigned, though.

"There would be an understandable sense of frustration within Stamford Bridge if the impasse continues much longer, and that would turn to annoyance if Courtois holds out for a move to Real," continued Law, who also posted the following on Twitter:

Courtois' contract with the Blues runs out in 2019, and as a result, there will be some nerves at Chelsea. After all, the Belgium international has blossomed into one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.

He's underpinned Chelsea for two successful title pushes, with the Blues winning the league in 2014-15 as well as last season with him between the sticks.

Getting him tied down for the long-term appears to be high on the list of priorities the club has in terms of recruitment.

As noted by Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws, Paris Saint-Germain have been noted as suitors as well as Madrid:

Courtois is a dominant presence at the base of the side. While he's adept at making saves, he also has many more facets to his game that make him stand out; the Belgian is exceptional under the high ball, and he's always quick off his line in one-on-one situations.

It's not a shock to see Madrid looking at him as a potential option, as Courtois would represent an upgrade on Keylor Navas, despite the Costa Rican performing well in Los Blancos' recent Champions-League-winning seasons.

Courtois is one of the best goalkeepers in the game, as these numbers from WhoScored.com illustrate:

The temptation of Madrid would be massive for Courtois. Not only are Los Blancos a huge club, but the Belgian has links to the city after spending three years with Atletico Madrid earlier in his career.

"My two children live there with their mum," he told Sport/Foot magazine(h/t Sky Sports) recently. "Yes, my heart is in Madrid."

Chelsea will be doing all they can to convince Courtois to remain in London. Although the Blues will be frustrated at any reluctance from their goalkeeper to sign a new deal, finding a replacement for him would be an unenviable challenge.