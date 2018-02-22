Russell Wilson to Participate at Yankees Spring Training for 'Multiple Days'

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will spend "multiple days" with the team in spring training, according to ESPN.com's Coley Harvey.

Per ESPN.com's Jerry Crasnick, Wilson will arrive at spring training in Tampa, Florida, on Monday and stay for six days through March 3.

The Yankees acquired Wilson in a trade with the Texas Rangers on Feb. 7.

Harvey added that the Yankees said Wilson won't participate in any spring training games.

On Thursday, Wilson posted the following video on Instagram in which he addressed reigning American League Rookie of the Year Aaron Judge and new Yanks slugger Giancarlo Stanton:

Per Crasnick, Wilson said: "I can't wait to see you guys Feb. 26. We're going to have some fun for that week. Hey, Aaron Judge, I know you want to throw some passes, so let's play some ball. We'll have a little home run derby too. Stanton, I'm coming for you, too. We'll have some fun, baby. And hey—let's go win a World Series. Why not? Peace."

The 29-year-old Wilson played baseball at NC State, and he was a fourth-round draft pick by the Colorado Rockies in 2010.

Wilson spent two years in minor league baseball in 2010 and 2011, hitting .229 with five home runs and 26 RBI in 93 A-ball games.

After transferring from NC State to Wisconsin, Wilson focused on football and was selected with the No. 75 overall pick in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft by the Seahawks.

In six NFL seasons, Wilson is 65-30-1 as a starter with four Pro Bowl nods to his credit. He has also reached the Super Bowl twice, winning one.