Real Madrid Transfer News: Raheem Sterling Reportedly Eyed Amid Contract Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a move for Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling as the Citizens prepare to see their star enter the final two years of his contract.

MailOnline's Sami Mokbel reported Sterling's future at the Etihad Stadium is "under increasing doubt" after the club have failed to reward him with a new deal despite his superlative form for the club this season.

Sterling's £180,000-per-week deal is due to expire at the end of the 2019-20 campaign, and the club's lack of action to extend his stay is said to have put some of Europe's top outfits, including Real, on high alert.

The 23-year-old is enjoying the best season of his career to date and has helped fire Manchester City to the top of the Premier League, playing a role in one of world football's most devastating attacks, per Empire of the Kop:

Mokbel wrote of Real manager Zinedine Zidane's previous admiration for the player, and the Mirror's John Cross outlined Los Blancos as one particularly interested party unless contract negotiations begin soon.

Sterling moved to the Etihad in 2015 and was recruited by Pep Guardiola's managerial predecessor, Manuel Pellegrini, but Goal's Sammy Lee spoke of the former Liverpool star's improvement under the Spaniard this year:

News of Real's supposed interest in Sterling has intensified just as the Spanish giants are thought to be losing patience with winger Gareth Bale, and Sergio Gomez of AS recently explored why he could be shipped out this summer.

Sterling, on the other hand, has scored 20 goals in a single season for the first time in his career—just two short of doubling his previous best—as part of City's dazzling attack, per Sky Sports Statto:

Real's disappointing 2017-18 campaign thus far could enact a summer of change at the Santiago Bernabeu, but City will be able to hold out as well as any other club when it comes to selling a player they don't want to.

As well as being just 23 years of age, Sterling also holds a versatility factor among the Citizens' forward setup, Guardiola has said, via Goal:

City aren't likely to start fretting over Sterling's contract situation just yet, although the pressure could be on after Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva each earned extensions earlier on in the season.