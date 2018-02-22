Real Madrid Transfer News: Raheem Sterling Reportedly Eyed Amid Contract Rumours

Real Madrid Transfer News: Raheem Sterling Reportedly Eyed Amid Contract RumoursFebruary 22, 2018
Real Madrid are reportedly considering a move for Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling as the Citizens prepare to see their star enter the final two years of his contract.
MailOnline's Sami Mokbel reported Sterling's future at the Etihad Stadium is "under increasing doubt" after the club have failed to reward him with a new deal despite his superlative form for the club this season.
Sterling's £180,000-per-week deal is due to expire at the end of the 2019-20 campaign, and the club's lack of action to extend his stay is said to have put some of Europe's top outfits, including Real, on high alert.
The 23-year-old is enjoying the best season of his career to date and has helped fire Manchester City to the top of the Premier League, playing a role in one of world football's most devastating attacks, per Empire of the Kop:
Empire of the Kop @empireofthekop
Highest Scoring Trios 🔎 ⚪Ronaldo (28), Bale (11) & Benzema (8) - 47 🔵Aguero (29), Sterling (20) & Sane (11) - 60 🔴🔵Messi (31), Suarez (22) & Paulinho (8) - 61 🔴Salah (30), Firmino (21), Mane (12) - 63 https://t.co/fwHC5nqYJm2018-2-20 12:15:15
Mokbel wrote of Real manager Zinedine Zidane's previous admiration for the player, and the Mirror's John Cross outlined Los Blancos as one particularly interested party unless contract negotiations begin soon.
Sterling moved to the Etihad in 2015 and was recruited by Pep Guardiola's managerial predecessor, Manuel Pellegrini, but Goal's Sammy Lee spoke of the former Liverpool star's improvement under the Spaniard this year:
Sam Lee @Sammy_Goal
@pol_balletbo Yeah, that’s why I almost forgot, cos it hadn’t been used for over a year. Theoretically it’d be an option when Mendy’s back but I wonder if Guardiola would be more reluctant to play with Sane and Sterling now (as opposed to in August) given their improvement this season.2018-2-17 14:54:00
News of Real's supposed interest in Sterling has intensified just as the Spanish giants are thought to be losing patience with winger Gareth Bale, and Sergio Gomez of AS recently explored why he could be shipped out this summer.
Sterling, on the other hand, has scored 20 goals in a single season for the first time in his career—just two short of doubling his previous best—as part of City's dazzling attack, per Sky Sports Statto:
Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto
Raheem Sterling scores his 20th goal of the season, his 15th in PL - the 1st time Man City have had multiple players score 15+ in a PL season since Toure, Aguero & Dzeko did so in 2013-14 https://t.co/TyQUggvfdv2018-2-10 17:38:27
Real's disappointing 2017-18 campaign thus far could enact a summer of change at the Santiago Bernabeu, but City will be able to hold out as well as any other club when it comes to selling a player they don't want to.
As well as being just 23 years of age, Sterling also holds a versatility factor among the Citizens' forward setup, Guardiola has said, via Goal:
Goal @goal
“They can play in that position.” Pep Guardiola says Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva can operate as makeshift strikers for Man City with Gabriel Jesus on the sidelines. 🔵 https://t.co/wWOAo4tJV82018-1-10 13:44:01
City aren't likely to start fretting over Sterling's contract situation just yet, although the pressure could be on after Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva each earned extensions earlier on in the season.