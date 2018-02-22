Olympic 2018 Medal Count: Updated Overall Country Tally After Wednesday Night

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The United States won eight medals Wednesday in what proved to be a thrilling day of action at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Norway held on to the gold and overall medal leads after the day's events, while Germany was second in both counts.

Here's a look at the latest medal tracker, Wednesday's medal-event results and a few quick recaps.

Medal Tracker

Women's Bobsled

Gold: Mariama Jamanka and Lisa Buckwitz (Germany)

Silver: Elana Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs (United States)

Bronze: Kaillie Humphries and Phylicia George (Canada)

Cross Country: Women's Team Sprint

Gold: Kikkan Randall and Jessica Diggins (United States)

Silver: Charlotte Kalla and Stina Nilsson (Sweden)

Bronze: Marit Bjoergen and Maiken Caspersen Falla (Norway)

Cross Country: Men's Team Sprint

Gold: Martin Johnsrud Sundby and Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo (Norway)

Silver: Denis Spitsov and Alexander Bolshunov (Olympic Athletes From Russia)

Bronze: Maurice Manificat and Richard Jouve (France)

Speedskating: Women's Team Pursuit

Gold: Miho Takagi, Ayaka Kikuchi, Ayano Sato and Nana Takagi (Japan)

Silver: Marrit Leenstra, Lotte van Beek, Ireen Wust and Antoinette de Jong (Netherlands)

Bronze: Heather Bergsma, Brittany Bowe, Mia Manganello and Carlijn Schoutens (United States)

Speedskating: Men's Team Pursuit

Gold: Sindre Henriksen, Havard Bokko, Simen Spieler Nilsen and Sverre Lunde Pedersen (Norway)

Silver: Lee Seung-Hoon, Chung Jae-Won and Kim Min-Seok (South Korea)

Bronze: Koen Verweij, Patrick Roest, Sven Kramer and Jan Blokhuijsen (Netherlands)

Freestyle Skiing: Men's Halfpipe

Gold: David Wise (United States)

Silver: Alex Ferreira (United States)

Bronze: Nico Porteous (New Zealand)

Snowboarding: Women's Big Air

Gold: Anna Gasser (Austria)

Silver: Jamie Anderson (United States)

Bronze: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (New Zealand)

Alpine Skiing: Men's Slalom

Gold: Andre Myhrer (Sweden)

Silver: Ramon Zenhaeusern (Switzerland)



Bronze: Michael Matt (Austria)

Alpine Skiing: Women's Combined



Gold: Michelle Gisin (Switzerland)

Silver: Mikaela Shiffrin (United States)

Bronze: Wendy Holdener (Switzerland)

Women's Ice Hockey

Gold: United States (3-2 shootout winner over Canada in gold-medal game)

Silver: Canada

Bronze: Finland (3-2 regulation winner over Olympic Athletes From Russia in bronze-medal game)

USA Halts Canadian Olympic Dynasty, Wins Gold in Women's Hockey

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored the game-winning shootout goal and goalie Maddie Rooney made the clinching shootout save as the United States beat Canada 3-2 in the women's hockey gold-medal game:

Canada had won the past four golds, including three against the United States. The U.S. won the inaugural gold at the 1998 Winter Olympics with a victory over the Canadians.

Hilary Knight scored a power-play goal with 26 seconds left in the first period to give the United States a 1-0 lead, but Haley Irwin and Marie-Philip Poulin scored within a five-minute span to put Canada ahead.

Monique Lamoureux-Morando responded in the third period with a goal at the 13:39 mark to tie the game at two, and then the goalies became brick walls, as Rooney and Canada's Shannon Szabados combined to force overtime and shootout rounds. Rooney finished with 29 saves, while Szabados stopped 39 shots.

Much like regulation, the U.S. scored the first goal in the shootout round before Canada knocked in the next couple.

However, Amanda Kessel knotted the scores at two before each goalie made saves in the fifth frame. The shootout consequently moved to a sudden-death format for the sixth round, and that's where Lamoureux-Davidson and Rooney gave the U.S. the gold.

United States Earns 1st Cross-Country Olympic Gold Medal In Epic Finish

Kikkan Randall and Jessica Diggins made history as they earned the United States' first Olympic cross-country gold medal thanks to their time of 15 minutes, 56.47 seconds.

Diggins was behind Stina Nilsson in the final stretch of the race, but she made a late pass and beat the Swede to the finish by just 19-hundredths of a second:

Nilsson and Charlotte Kalla earned silver, while Marit Bjoergen and Maiken Caspersen Falla of Norway took bronze.

Germany Edges United States By Seven-Tenths of a Second in Women's Bobsled

The team of Mariama Jamanka and Lisa Buckwitz gave Germany another gold medal, recording a four-run time of 3 minutes, 22.45 seconds in the women's bobsled final:

Elana Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs earned silver for the United States, finishing just seven-tenths of a second behind. Kaillie Humphries and Phylicia George of Canada held off a second German team for the bronze.

Men's Cross-Country Team Sprint Goes Down to Wire

Four teams finished within 3.07 seconds of each other, but it was the Norwegian team of Martin Johnsrud Sundby and Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo who won gold thanks to a time of 15 minutes, 56.26 seconds:

Denis Spitsov and Alexander Bolshunov, representing the Olympic Athletes from Russia, finished just 1.71 seconds behind to take second, while Maurice Manificat and Richard Jouve of France held off Sweden for the bronze.

Japan and Norway Set Olympic Records in Speedskating Team Pursuit Events

Thanks to a time of 2 minutes, 53.89 seconds, Japan's four-woman team of Miho Takagi, Ayaka Kikuchi, Ayano Sato and Nana Takagi earned a gold medal and an Olympic record in the women's speedskating team pursuit:

Netherlands finished 1.59 seconds behind to take silver, while the United States earned bronze.

On the men's side, Norway also earned an Olympic record and gold medal, as the four-man team of Sindre Henriksen, Havard Bokko, Simen Spieler Nilsen and Sverre Lunde Pedersen clocked a time of 3 minutes, 37.32 seconds:

South Korea finished second, while Netherlands earned another team pursuit medal by taking bronze.

David Wise Overcomes 2Falls, Wins Freestyle Skiing Gold in Men's Halfpipe

American freestyle skier David Wise fell on his first two runs in the men's halfpipe because of some faulty ski binding, per Bryan Armen Graham of the Guardian, but his excellent third run earned him a score of 97.20 points and the gold medal:

Compatriot Alex Ferreira never scored worse than 92.60 points in any of his three runs, and his top result of 96.40 was good enough for silver. Nico Porteous of New Zealand registered 94.80 points in his second run to take bronze.

Anna Gasser Wins 1st Olympic Snowboarding Big Air Event

Thanks to a switch double 1080, per Kevin Kaduk of Yahoo Sports, Anna Gasser of Austria won gold in the Olympic debut of snowboarding big air with a score of 185 points:

Jamie Anderson of the United States was Gasser's closest threat, as she took silver with a score of 177 points. Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand won bronze.

Sweden, Switzerland and France Dominate Men's Slalom

European countries were represented in the first 16 finishing positions in the men's slalom, but it was Andre Myhrer of Sweden who won gold with a time of 1 minute, 38.99 seconds:

Ramon Zenhaeusern of Switzerland won silver, while Michael Matt of Austria took third. French skiers finished fourth through sixth, while Sweden and Switzerland also took seventh and eighth.

Switzerland Wins Gold and Bronze in Women's Combined

Only one skier managed to finish top four in both the downhill and slalom runs of the women's combined final, and that was good enough for gold, as Michelle Gisin of Switzerland won with a time of 2 minutes, 20.90 seconds:

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States won silver, finishing at 2 minutes, 21.87 seconds. Wendy Holdener of Switzerland used a blistering time of 40.23 seconds in the slalom to vault from 10th to the podium.

Lindsey Vonn of the United States was first after the downhill portion, as she was the only woman to earn a time under 1 minute, 40 seconds, but she missed a gate early in the slalom and did not finish.