Report: Warriors to Visit with Local Kids in Lieu of White House Trip in DC

The Golden State Warriors have reportedly budgeted time to meet with local children in lieu of making an appearance at the White House to commemorate their 2016-17 NBA title during their upcoming road trip to Washington, D.C.

According to ESPN.com's Chris Haynes and Ramona Shelburne, Warriors players collectively "decided to go on a private tour of an undisclosed locale" and "selected a venue in which local kids would join them and it would be closed off to the media."

"It's their championship. They got disinvited to the White House, so it's up to them what they wanted to do. So, they made their plans," head coach Steve Kerr told Haynes and Shelburne. "I want the players to have a good day and to do something positive and to enjoy what they're doing."

In September, President Donald Trump tweeted the Warriors' White House invitation had been rescinded after point guard Stephen Curry told reporters at media day he didn't want to attend the ceremony.

"We're disappointed that we did not have an opportunity during this process to share our views or have open dialogue on issues impacting our communities that we felt would be important to raise," the Warriors said in a statement at the time.

"In lieu of a visit to the White House, we have decided that we'll constructively use our trip to the nation's capital in February to celebrate equality, diversity and inclusion—the values that we embrace as an organization."

Following home games Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers and Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Warriors will embark on a three-game road trip that features showdowns against the New York Knicks (Feb. 26), Washington Wizards (Feb. 28) and Atlanta Hawks (March 2).