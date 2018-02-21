Russian Curlers to Give Back Bronze Olympic Medals After Positive Doping Test

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 21, 2018

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018 file photo, Russian athletes Anastasia Bryzgalova, left, and Alexander Krushelnitsky smile as they win bronze medal during the venue ceremony for the mixed doubles curling match at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. Russian curlers say a coach on their team told them that Krushelnitsky tested positive for a banned substance at the Pyeongchang Olympics. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File)
Aaron Favila/Associated Press

The Russian Curling Federation announced Wednesday that Alexander Krushelnitsky and Anastasia Bryzgalova will give back their bronze medals from the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, after Krushelnitsky tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

Russian news agency TASS (via Reuters) first reported the news. 

Krushelnitskywho helped lead the Olympic Athletes from Russia to a bronze-medal win over Norway on Feb. 13 in mixed doubles—tested positive for endurance-enhancer meldonium. 

"The court would have made the decision to strip us of our medals anyway," Russian Curling Federation spokeswoman Valentina Parinova told TASS. "But since we really admit the fact that his doping probe was positive for meldonium, we hand back the medals."

In December, the International Olympic Committee banned Russia's Olympic team from participating in the Pyeongchang Games following an investigation into the country's widespread doping scandal. 

Those who qualified to make the trip have been competing under the Olympic flag and were designated as Olympic Athletes from Russia. 

Related

    Team USA Wins Hockey Gold Over Canada 🥇

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Team USA Wins Hockey Gold Over Canada 🥇

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Kawhi Saga Casts Doubt on Spurs' Present, Future

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Kawhi Saga Casts Doubt on Spurs' Present, Future

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Prospects with Most to Prove at NFL Combine

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Prospects with Most to Prove at NFL Combine

    Justis Mosqueda
    via Bleacher Report

    Fresh Blockbuster MLB Trade Ideas

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Fresh Blockbuster MLB Trade Ideas

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report