Mark Cuban Fined $600,000 by NBA for Public Comments on Tanking

If you are going to intentionally tank in the NBA, don't admit it publicly.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been fined $600,000 by the league for his comments about tanking, according to Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated.

On the House Call with Dr. J podcast Monday, Cuban said he told players at a dinner that "losing is our best option," via Scott Gleeson of USA Today.

Cuban knew the head of the league wouldn't like his thinking while explaining it in detail:

"(Commissioner Adam Silver) would hate hearing that, but I at least sat down and I explained it to them. And I explained what our plans were going to be this summer, that we're not going to tank again. This was, like, a year-and-a-half tanking, and that was too brutal for me. But being transparent, I think that's the key to being kind of a players owner and having stability."

The Mavericks are 18-40 coming out of the All-Star break, currently just one-half game away from the worst record in the NBA. They are set to miss the playoffs for the second season in a row after reaching the postseason in 15 of the last 16 years.

However, they are one of seven teams within a game of the top spot in the draft lottery. It appears they aren't the only team tanking for a potential top pick.

With elite prospects like Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley and Luka Doncic set to enter the 2018 draft, it makes sense for each organization in need of talent to try to get an early pick. The Mavericks are already clearly looking for someone who can turn things around quickly, but teams stating their intent publicly isn't what the league wants.

This is only more trouble for the organization, which reportedly has fostered a hostile work environment for years, per Jon Wertheim and Jessica Luther of Sports Illustrated. The league is monitoring an upcoming investigation into the issue, per a statement via Dan Devine of Yahoo Sports.