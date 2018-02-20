Juventus Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Alex Sandro and Alessandro Florenzi

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Alex Sandro has declared himself committed to Juventus, despite ongoing transfer links with Premier League duo Chelsea and Manchester United.

Brazil international Sandro told Italian source La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Goal's Chris Burton): "I have always remained focused on my work and my only thought has always been Juventus, with whom I still have two years of contract. I feel really good and I am satisfied with my condition today."

Sandro went on to say how he aims to "win everything" with Juve. His words are a direct rebuttal to Chelsea and United, both of whom have been credited with interest in the 27-year-old left-back.

Back in December, Goal's Mark Doyle revealed how Sandro "was drawn to the idea of joining Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge." However, the move never happened, despite the Bianconeri being open to the €70 million bid made by the Blues in the summer.

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Yet a more recent report from Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph noted back in January how Juve wanted as much as £60 million for the defender. Law also pointed out how Chelsea were deterred last summer by the Turin giants' demand of nearly £80 million.

Meanwhile, United were impressed by Sandro's form in the UEFA Champions League last season, according to Ciaran Kelly of the Manchester Evening News. However, Kelly also revealed how Luke Shaw's upturn in form has seen the Red Devils rethink signing a new left-back this summer.

United may have rethought their plans, but Sandro's words make it sound as though he has made the decision for interested suitors. Reaffirming his commitment to Juve is a massive boost for the Bianconeri.

Sandro is one of the better left-backs in Europe, thanks to a formidable blend of athleticism, aggression and intelligence. He has an eye for goal, is useful in the air and also boasts impressive recovery pace.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Sandro's versatility means Juventus can play three central defenders and employ wing-backs in wide areas or else deploy a traditional, flat back four. Manager Massimiliano Allegri hasn't been afraid to use either system, with Sandro in on three goals and five assists.

Sandro may want to stick around, but it won't stop Juve looking for new options on the other side. The club is reportedly interested in AS Roma's Alessandro Florenzi, per Tuttosport (h/t Football-Italia.net).

Tuttosport has reported negotiations over a new contract have been drawn out, while Florenzi has turned down a move to Juve's rivals AC Milan. The Bianconeri are prepared to wait until the summer before making a move for the 26-year-old, per the reports.

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Florenzi is able to operate anywhere on the right side, potentially offering further tactical flexibility to Allegri. Roma would be reluctant to lose a key player who has become something of a cult figure at the Stadio Olimpico.

A flair for a spectacular goal defines Florenzi's game, while poaching a quality Italy international from a rival would be welcome for Juve, who could miss out on the Serie A title for the first time since 2011, as they trail Napoli by a point.