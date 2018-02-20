Arsenal Transfer News: Hector Bellerin Rumours, Abdoulaye Doucoure Talks Gunners

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin is reportedly a target for Real Madrid, and the Gunners are said to be willing to cash in for the right price. Elsewhere, Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure has confirmed the north London club's interest in his services.

Bellerin has long been associated with a move back to former club Barcelona, but Spanish website Diario Gol said new Blaugrana signing Philippe Coutinho informed Lionel Messi that Real are eyeing the defender (h/t Alex Harris of the Daily Express).

According to the report, former Liverpool star Coutinho told team-mate Messi he believes Los Blancos "are in negotiations" to sign Bellerin after incumbent right-back Dani Carvajal has struggled slightly to regain his superlative form of last season.

The rumours have come after Bellerin stirred controversy among some club supporters by lambasting fan channel ArsenalFanTV in a recent Q&A session at the Oxford Union, via Soccer AM:

Diario Gol went on to say Arsenal could be willing to sell Bellerin for £40 million, and Real president Florentino Perez is believed to be a fan of the Catalan, who left the Camp Nou for north London in 2011.

Bellerin has been strongly linked with a move back to his native Catalonia in the past, but Real may consider it a coup to snatch a former target from their rival as James Benge of the Evening Standard defended his recent outburst:

The defender has a contract at the Emirates Stadium until 2023 and has reiterated his desire to remain at Arsenal in the past, per quotes provided by Harris from when he signed his current contract in November 2016: "I’m really, really happy and this club is my home right now. I’ve been here for more than five years now so I was really, really excited when the club told me that they wanted to extend my contract."

Meanwhile, Watford midfielder Doucoure has fanned the flames of speculation by confirming Arsenal are among the clubs interested in him and that he would prefer a move to the Emirates over rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Doucoure made an appearance on French television show Telefoot and was asked to clarify if the rumours of interest in his signature were true (h/t Evening Standard's Jack Rosser): "It’s true that these clubs are interested. But I’m at Watford for the moment and I want to finish my season well."

The 25-year-old moved to Vicarage Road from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes in 2016 and is enjoying his finest Premier League season to date, having scored seven goals in 26 league games. Football writer Rob Guest sits among his admirers:

Arsenal have an ace up their sleeve if it comes down to a battle with Spurs to sign Doucoure, however. When asked which north London club he'd join, the midfield anchor replied: "Arsenal, because of Arsene Wenger."

It looks as though there could be a scramble to sign Doucoure after he's enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in England this term, although Wenger's presence at the helm could be a key factor to his intrigue.