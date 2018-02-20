Jerrell Freeman Reportedly Released by Bears

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears are reportedly moving on from linebacker Jerrell Freeman.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bears have released Freeman after he spent two seasons with the team.

Freeman was suspended 10 games in October for his second violation of the NFL's policy on performance enhancing drugs. He served eight games of the suspension over the final eight weeks of last season and will miss two more next season if/when he signs with a new team.

The Bears signed Freeman as a free agent in 2016. He started all 13 games he played for the team over the past two seasons.

Freeman was suspended for four games during the 2016 season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. The 31-year-old only appeared in the first game last season; he suffered a pectoral injury and concussion against the Atlanta Falcons and missed the rest of the year.

Per NFL.com's Kevin Patra, the Bears will save nearly $3.5 million against the cap by releasing Freeman.

An undrafted free agent out of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 2008, Freeman didn't appear in an NFL game until the 2012 season with the Indianapolis Colts. He had at least 95 combined tackles in each of his first five NFL seasons.