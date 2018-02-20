Manchester City Transfer News: Emre Can in 4-Horse Race, Eliot Matazo Rumours

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester City will reportedly look to beat Juventus, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to the signing of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can this summer. Meanwhile, the Citizens are battling to sign Belgian starlet Eliot Matazo.

TalkSport cited a report from Italian newspaper Tuttosport, which said City are one of the teams still looking to make the most of Can's unresolved situation at Anfield, with a host of continental big guns allegedly interested.

Can's contract with the Reds will expire this summer, and although Juve have for some time looked like major favourites to land the anchor, City's addition to the race could throw a major spanner in the works.

It seems all but concluded that Can will leave Anfield this summer, too, after club icon and youth coach Steven Gerrard recently said on BT Sport that the Germany international will indeed be heading for the exit:

The Citizens already possess an intimidating corps of central talent, including Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva, as well as the more tough-tackling likes of Fernandinho and Can compatriot Ilkay Gundogan.

That being said, the Merseysiders would appear to have a glimmer of hope in convincing their star to remain at the club beyond this term after manager Jurgen Klopp hinted such could be possible, per Goal's Melissa Reddy:

City's interest and that of Europe's other giants may increase the chances that Can heads elsewhere in the summer, although their engine-room ranks are at least somewhat replenished by the arrival of Naby Keita.

Liverpool agreed a deal to sign the RB Leipzig midfielder last year, and football journalist Chris Williams teased the impact it looks likely he'll have on England's top flight:

City manager Pep Guardiola may not be able to offer the same assurances over playing time that Juventus could, while it could prove difficult convincing the player to join a direct rival on a free transfer.

Elsewhere, Belgian newspaper Voetbal Belgie reported City are fighting against rivals Manchester United to land Matazo, who is expected to turn down professional terms at Anderlecht this summer and leave the club (h/t TalkSport).

The central midfielder has served as captain for Belgium's under-16 side and is expected to draw a "worldwide scramble" for his services if and when he becomes available for free later this year.

Spanish titans Barcelona and Real Madrid are also linked with his signature, as are Bayern, Borussia Dortmund and other European powerhouses.