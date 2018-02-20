Eagles File to Trademark 'Philly Special" After Super Bowl 52 Win over Patriots

Doug Benc/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles filed a trademark for the term "Philly Special" last week.

According to ESPN.com's Darren Rovell, the Eagles intend to use the phrase for apparel if they win the rights to it.

The Philly Special is the trick play in which tight end Trey Burton threw a touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles just before halftime of the Eagles' 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

As seen in the following video courtesy of the NFL's official Twitter account, the Philly Special swung the momentum firmly in the Eagles' favor, as it helped give them a 22-12 lead at the break:

Showtime's Inside the NFL (h/t Sean Wagner-McGough of CBSSports.com) showed Foles suggesting running the Philly Special to head coach Doug Pederson prior to the pivotal fourth-down play.

While the Philly Special will always be synonymous with the Eagles, they have some competition when it comes to the trademark.

Per Rovell, seven groups have already filed a trademark for it, including Yuengling brewing company.

Trademark lawyer Josh Gerben told Rovell that it will likely take a year before the Eagles know if they have won the rights.

Foles went on to be named Super Bowl LII MVP by virtue of the touchdown catch along with his 373 yards and three touchdowns (and one interception) through the air.