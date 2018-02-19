Petr Mrazek Traded to Flyers; Red Wings Receive Multiple Draft Picks

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The Detroit Red Wings announced Monday they have traded goalie Petr Mrazek to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for two draft picks.

Detroit will receive a conditional fourth-round pick in 2018 and a conditional third-round pick in 2019. According to Craig Custance of The Athletic, the Red Wings will also pay half of the goalie's salary.

Mrazek has appeared in 22 games this season, 18 starts, winning eight games with three shutouts.

The 26-year-old has posted a 2.89 goals-against average and .910 save percentage this season, his sixth with Detroit. Unfortunately, Jimmy Howard has returned as the top option in net for Detroit, making Mrazek expendable.

Mrazek was also headed toward restricted free agency this offseason, per Spotrac.

Meanwhile, the Flyers were in desperate need for a goaltender after Brian Elliott went down with a core muscle surgery that should keep him out five to six weeks. Michal Neuvirth also suffered a lower-body injury in Sunday's game, per Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Alex Lyon was the top option remaining but only has four NHL games in his career.

Mrazek provides the team with an experienced player in net who served as the Red Wings' No. 1 option for each of the last two seasons. The Flyers are still in contention for the playoffs with 70 points in 59 games, but the deep Metropolitan division could be difficult to survive even with the latest addition.