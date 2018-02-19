Women's Freestyle Skiing Results Olympics 2018: Halfpipe Medal Winners

Lee Jin-man/Associated Press

Canada's Cassie Sharpe is the new queen of the freestyle skiing halfpipe.

Sharpe beat a loaded field at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, that included Sochi Games gold medalist Maddie Bowman of the United States in the event that aired live Monday in the U.S.

Each competitor's best score of the three runs counted in the final results, and Sharpe captured the gold with a 95.80 in her second attempt. She enjoyed a victory lap on the third run because all other competitors fell short on their last runs.

France's Marie Martinod won the silver for the second Olympics in a row with a score of 92.60, and Brita Sigourney of the United States took home the bronze with a 91.60.

Bowman looked the part of worthy gold-medal defender throughout most of her three runs, but she fell at the end of each of them after landing impressive 900s.

That opened the door for the rest of the field, and Sharpe took full advantage. Shawn Smith of NBC Olympics noted Sharpe "has emerged over the last year or two as the top skier in this discipline thanks to progressive tricks like the cork 1080, smooth execution and good amplitude in her halfpipe runs."

An Olympic gold will do nothing to change that perception.

Here is a look at the full results, per Olympic.org:

1. Cassie Sharpe, Canada, 95.80

2. Marie Martinod, France, 92.60

3. Brita Sigourney, United States, 91.60

4. Annalisa Drew, United States, 90.80

5. Ayana Onozuka, Japan, 82.20

6. Valeriya Demidova, Olympic Athletes from Russia, 80.60

7. Rowan Cheshire, Great Britain, 75.40

8. Sabrina Cakmakli, Germany, 74.20

9. Zhang Kexin, China, 73.00

10. Rosalind Groenewoud, Canada, 70.60

11. Maddie Bowman, United States, 27.00

The qualifying runs set the stage for the loaded medal battle and foreshadowed what was to come on the podium. Sharpe paced the field, while Martinod was in second. Americans Sigourney (third), Annalisa Drew (fourth) and Bowman (sixth) all appeared strong, and Japan's Ayana Onozuka—who won bronze in Sochi—was in fifth.

Many of the heavy hitters wasted little time setting the tone in the first final run, as Sharpe landed a massive 900 and tallied a 94.40, putting herself in first place for good. Martinod was close behind at 92.20, while Sigourney (89.80) and Drew (86.80) started their battle for bronze.

It wasn't all impressive amplitude and tricks in the opening final run, as Scott Stinson of the National Post noted France's Anais Caradeux pulled out with her right eye "swollen almost shut."

Canada's Rosalind Groenewoud competed with a broken arm and didn't look the part of medal contender either, and Onozuka scraped the snow and never realistically challenged.

The second runs were defined by poor scores and missed opportunities to improve medal chances, as none of the competitors behind the top four from the first run were able to beat the four scores that were sitting atop the leaderboard.

On cue, Sharpe—who completed a 1080—and Martinod made it even more difficult for the rest of the field heading into the pressure-packed final runs by improving their scores to 95.80 and 92.60, respectively.

The only real drama on the third and final runs outside of Bowman featured the other two Americans. Drew needed to beat Sigourney's 88.60 to have a chance at the podium and tallied a 90.80 behind a 1080 and a clean run of tricks.

That put the pressure on her American teammate, and Sigourney responded with her best amplitude of the event on the way to a 91.60, clinching the bronze in dramatic fashion.

As for Bowman, she fell hard at the end of her run yet again and remained down for a bit longer than usual, visibly distraught with how close she was multiple times. She at least has her 2014 gold to fall back on, as it was Sharpe celebrating victory in Pyeongchang.