Stefan de Vrij Set for Lazio Exit Amid Manchester United, Liverpool Links

Angelo Carconi/Associated Press

Lazio director Igli Tare has said Stefan de Vrij will leave the club next summer, as Manchester United and Liverpool reportedly continue to monitor the defender.

According to Mediaset Premium (h/t Football Italia), Tare said the Rome club had withdrawn the opportunity for the player to renew his deal, and he will depart at the end of the campaign.

The Netherlands international will be a free agent in six months, and Lazio were motivated to turn down offers for his services last summer.

Peter Dejong/Associated Press

Speaking to Mediaset Premium, Tare explained the situation:

"Lazio have withdrawn the proposal we made for a new contract to De Vrij."

"We are withdrawing for reasons that we will explain later on. It was a choice made after many months of negotiations, but there is also a limit to how things went.

"He has been an exemplary professional and we thank him for that as well as what he’ll do until the end of the season. He gave a lot to the club, just as we gave a great deal to him, but our paths will divide in June.

"It’s a matter of fairness. This is not the opportune time to give the reasons for this decision, but we had to give a response and we gave it this evening.

"It is better to look forward, as Lazio are a side who have grown in recent years and will continue to grow, because we certainly do not lack players."

Angelo Carconi/Associated Press

Per Football Italia, the Eagles refused to entertain deals for the centre-back during the past two transfer windows and dug their heels in despite the interest of a number of major clubs. United and Liverpool have considered the player, with Manchester City, Juventus and Inter Milan all coveting his talents.

The 26-year-old could be viewed as a potential solution to United's inconsistencies in defence, with the futures of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones as starters in question.

With no transfer fee involved, De Vrij might cause a major stir as he leaves Lazio, and he could become the hottest free agent in Italy before the 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Russia.