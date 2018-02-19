NBC Olympics Schedule 2018: Monday Night's TV, Live-Stream Coverage and Picks

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

American athletes will be in medal contention on Monday night, as figure skating and freestyle skiing take centre stage at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Thanks to the 14-hour time difference between Korea and the East Coast, fans will get to watch Maddie Bowman's runs in the women's halfpipe finals on Monday night. The same goes for the ice dancing free dance competition, where Maia and Alex Shibutani, Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and Madison Chock and Evan Bates are all eyeing medals.

Here's a look at NBC's TV schedule for Monday night:

8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET — Bobsled, Freestyle Skiing, Figure Skating (NBC)

8 p.m. to 9:35 p.m. ET — Figure Skating (NBCSN)

9:35 p.m. to 10:10 p.m. ET — Alpine Skiing (NBCSN)

10:10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET — Hockey: USA vs. Slovakia (NBCSN)

Full live-stream options can be found here. Here are some picks from Monday night's action.

Maddie Bowman Defends her Halfpipe Title (8:30 p.m. ET start)

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

There are few athletes in this year's Olympics who have dominated their respective best event as much as 24-year-old Bowman. The 2014 Olympic champion took SuperPipe gold at the X Games in Aspen, Colorado, in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and this year.

She accomplished all of that despite three serious knee injuries in that span, including one on a torn ACL in 2015.

Despite all of those setbacks, she's still doing things like this:

France's Marie Martinod snapped her X Games streak in 2017, and after winning silver in Sochi in 2014, she's one of the main contenders again in 2018. Martinod is 33 years old, however, and already retired once before―freestyle skiing tends to be dominated by younger competitors.

Canada's Cassie Sharpe had to settle for bronze in Aspen, and she, too, will be one to keep an eye on in the finals.

American Hopes in Ice Dancing (8 p.m. ET start)

Morry Gash/Associated Press

American couples enter the free program part of ice dancing competition in third and fourth place, separated by just 0.02 points after the short programs.

While Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir predictably dominated the short program―they set a new world record―and the French duo of Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron also scored above 80.0, the battle for the bronze appears to be wide open.

Hubbell and Donohue just edged the Shibutani twins, scoring 77.75 and 77.73, respectively. Further back in seventh place, Bates and Chock have but a little space to make up for, as they bagged a score of 75.45 with their short program.

At the top of the standings, fans could be in for a wild ride, per icenetwork:

The battle for the podium is promising to be just as good, however. The Shibutani twins played a crucial role in the team event, helping the USA to a bronze medal, while Hubbell and Donohue are the reigning U.S. champions.