Slovenia vs. Norway: Hockey Live-Stream Schedule, Odds

Slovenia is writing one of the top underdog stories at the 2018 Winter Olympics in men's hockey.

The small central European nation finished second in Group B after unlikely victories over the United States and Slovakia.

Thanks to their incredible performances in pool play, the Slovenians earned the sixth seed in the elimination round and a contest against Norway Tuesday, with the right to play the Olympic Athletes from Russia in the quarterfinals on the line.

Norway struggled to gain traction in Group C, as it placed fourth with one point in a group that contained Sweden, Finland and Germany.

Tuesday's clash between two of the least talented teams in the Olympic tournament should be an entertaining affair despite the presence of the dominant Russians looming in the quarterfinals.

Date: Tuesday, February 20

Time: 2:40 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com

Odds to win tournament (per OddsShark): Norway +10,000 (bet $100 to win $10,000, Slovenia +25,000

Slovenia Attempting to Continue Miraculous Olympic Run

Slovenia entered the Olympics with the joint-worst odds to win the tournament.

Although they almost certainly won't win the gold, the Slovenians have exceeded expectations in South Korea with a roster lacking a true star.

Even if the NHL players were allowed to participate in Pyeongchang, Slovenia's roster would have been at a major disadvantage given Anze Kopitar is the only NHL star from the country.

Jan Mursak, who played in the Detroit Red Wings organization from 2007 until 2013, is the most recognizable name on a roster made up of players from a few different European leagues.

Mursak scored twice against the U.S. and recorded assists on two of his team's goals in the shootout win over Slovakia to close pool play.

Outside of Mursak, the Slovenians have a few players worth watching, including forwards Ziga Pance and Jan Urbas, who were the most dangerous forwards against Slovakia, with four shots each.

Defenseman Sabahudin Kovacevic, who played a key role in attack in the shootout win to conclude pool play, with five shots on goal, is another athlete to watch in a game without a household name on either roster.

While Slovenia's attack has shown well in Pyeongchang, its defense has been far from perfect. It's conceded the second-most goals of any team at the Olympics, with 12.

Luckily for Slovenia, its defense won't have to win the team the game. Given Norway's poor defensive record from pool play—the Scandinavians conceded 11 goals in Group C—we could be treated to a high-scoring game.

Norway Attempting to Take a Positive from Tournament

It's hard to conjure up a positive remark about the Norwegians' play at the Olympics.

Norway placed fourth in Group C and earned one point by way of a shootout defeat to Germany.

If the Scandinavian nation has any confidence entering Tuesday, it's from the loss to the Germans since it was competitive in that game.

While Slovenia has been able to counter its poor defensive showing with goals, Norway hasn't been able to do so, notching two goals in 185 minutes of hockey.

Despite their poor play during the first week of the competition, the Norwegians have a shot to win an elimination-round game against a team with an equal amount of talent on its roster.

University of North Dakota forward Ludvig Hoff is one of the notable names on Norway's roster. Like Slovenia's, it is made up of players from numerous European leagues.

Patrick Thoresen, who is the only KHL player in the Norway squad, scored the team's first goal of the tournament in a 5-1 loss to Finland, while Alexander Reichenberg netted against Germany.

Thoresen and Reichenberg should occupy the Slovenia defense's attention, and if they find the back of the net early, Norway's first victory in South Korea could be in the cards.

Norway and Slovenia should have the same go-for-broke approach to the game since a clash, and a potential blowout loss, to the Russians is next on the schedule for the victorious team.

