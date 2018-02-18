Mets GM Sandy Alderson Predicts Tim Tebow 'Will Play in the Major Leagues'

Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson believes 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow "will play in the major leagues."

Alderson's comments came Sunday as Tebow arrived in Port St. Lucie, Florida, for the Mets' spring training, according to the New York Post's Mike Puma.

"He's been super for us the first year-plus," Alderson said of Tebow. "He's made progress on the field and he's dedicated himself to improving. He has spent a lot of time in the offseason working with hitting coaches."

Between his time with the Mets' High-A and Single-A affiliates, Tebow batted .226, slugged .347 and struck out 126 times in 486 plate appearances. Throw that in with the fact Tebow turns 31 in August, and his hopes of actually playing for an MLB team seem remote.

However, calling up Tebow wouldn't likely be down to baseball reasons.

Tebow's jersey became an immediate top seller for the Mets when he signed a minor league contract with the team in September 2016. Last September, ESPN's Darren Rovell reported the Columbia Fireflies and St. Lucie Mets, the two teams for which Tebow played in 2017, saw their attendance increase by 21 percent and 37 percent, respectively.

During the annual SABR convention in June 2017, Alderson was open about the Mets' thought process when they signed Tebow.

"Look, we signed him because he is a good guy, partly because of his celebrity, partly because this is an entertainment business," he said, per the New York Post's Zach Braziller. "My attitude is 'Why not?'"

If the Mets are out of the playoff race, then calling up Tebow when the active rosters expand from 25 to 40 players could be a way for the team to boost its profits a little more toward the end of the year.

Regardless of whether Tebow would deserve the promotion or not, Alderson's proclamation makes it even more likely the former Florida Gators star suits up for an MLB team.