Curling Round-Robin Early Saturday Results at Olympics 2018

Aaron Favila/Associated Press

Sweden took the win over Canada during Saturday's battle of the men's unbeaten curling teams at the 2018 Winter Olympics, while the Canadian women's team finally grabbed their first win, beating the United States.

In the men's draw, the Swedes were clearly a cut above their Canadian rivals, underlining their status as favourites for the gold.

The Canadian women dominated the USA, finally getting their play-off bid on track after three straight defeats.

Here's a look at Saturday's results in Pyeongchang, South Korea:

Men's Round Robin Session 6

Sweden 5-2 Canada

Japan 6-5 Italy

Korea 11-5 Great Britain

Swizerland 7-5 Norway

Women's Round Robin Session 6

Olympic Athletes from Russia 5-10 Japan

China 10-7 Denmark

Korea 7-4 Great Britain

Canada 11-3 USA

Recap

All eyes were on the Swedish and Canadian teams on Saturday, as the two unbeaten sides went head-to-head. After a bright start from Canada, who scored two in the second, it became one-way traffic for skip Niklas Edin and the Swedes, who didn't even need a 10th to grab the win.

Edin curled an incredible 99 per cent through nine ends, with several remarkable shots that kept Canada from edging closer. He made the difference in the sixth with an excellent freeze and cruised to the finish line from that point on.

Per CBC's Devin Heroux, Canadian skip Kevin Koe was satisfied with his own performance:

Canada and Sweden are expected to meet again in the gold-medal match, where it will take some effort to beat the latter side.

Hosts Korea took their first win of the tournament in a big way, crushing the British side 11-5. The win came as something of a shock, especially after Great Britain opened up an early lead but faltered through the middle portions of the contest.

Skip Kyle Smith curled just 63 percent, compared to 80 percent for Korea's Kim Chang-min. With two wins under their belt, the Brits remain in contention for a play-off spot.

Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press

In the womens' draw, Canada finally grabbed their first win in a dominant showing against the United States. Skip Rachel Homan and her troops had a great start with three in the first, setting up a comfortable match.

With three more in the fifth and four in the seventh, the contest came to an early end, allowing Canada to grab some much-needed momentum. With three losses, the team faces an uphill battle to qualify for the play-offs, but Saturday's outing was certainly a step in the right direction.