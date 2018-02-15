Olympic Men's Alpine Skiing Results 2018: Matthias Mayer Wins Super-G Gold Medal

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/Getty Images

Matthias Mayer took home the gold medal in the Super-G with a nearly flawless run Thursday in the 2018 Winter Olympics (Friday in Pyeongchang, South Korea).

Norway had won this event in each of the last four Olympics, but the Austrian finished in first this time around with a time of 1:24.44. Beat Feuz of Switzerland finished 0.13 seconds back to take home the silver medal, while defending champion Kjetil Jansrud earned the bronze.

Like the downhill competition, there is only one run in the super giant slalom to decide the final order. Mayer came through in the big moment to finish on top of the podium.

Final Results in Super-G

1. Matthias Mayer (AUT) - 1:24.44

2. Beat Feuz (SUI) - 1:24.57

3. Kjetil Jansrud (NOR) - 1:24.62

4. Blaise Giezendanner (FRA) - 1:24.82

5. Aksel Lund Svindal (NOR) - 1:24.93

6. Vincent Kriechmayr (AUT) - 1:25.13

7. Dominik Paris (ITA) - 1:25.18

8. Andreas Sander (GER) - 1:25.21

9. Dustin Cook (CAN) - 1:25.23

10. Bostjan Kline (SLO) - 1:25.36

Full results available at Olympic.org.

With no training runs and a new course, the Super-G claimed a lot of victims who missed the gates and couldn't post an official time. The first two athletes and 13 total in the 61-man field ended up with a "did not finish" as their final marks.

With 2017 world champion Erik Guay also missing the Olympics because of back pain, this event was wide open.

Few expected Mayer to be the man to pull off the winning time, especially considering his struggles earlier in the week, as Matthew Reichbach of NM Political Report noted:

Ron Clements of Sporting News was surprised:

Mayer had won downhill gold four years ago, but he crashed in the Super-G in Sochi. Now he has a gold medal in each after a impressive showing in Pyeongchang.

According to former Olympic skier Brian Stemmle, Mayer's father, Helmut, also won a medal in this event 30 years ago.

Jansrud appeared ready to defend his gold from 2014 with a quality early run. The Norwegian took home silver in the men's downhill behind teammate Aksel Lund Svindal, and both were in good shape after about a quarter of the runs.

However, the better times came from both Mayer and Feuz, who earned his second medal at these Olympics.

It was a disappointing showing from the Americans, which had two medal winners in this event four years ago. One was Andrew Wiebrecht, who didn't finish after missing a gate. Ted Ligety, who has a giant slalom gold medal in his career, also posted a DNF.

Among Americans, only Ryan Cochran-Siegle and Jared Goldberg even made it through the course, finishing 14th and 24th respectively.

The men's alpine skiing competition will continue with the men's giant slalom Sunday morning in Pyeongchang (Saturday night Eastern Time). The slalom will take place next Thursday locally.