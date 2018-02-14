Blake Griffin Sued by Brynn Cameron for Palimony, Kendall Jenner Romance Cited

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2018

Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) plays against the New Orleans Pelicans in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin is being sued for palimony by his former girlfriend, Brynn Cameron.

Per TMZ Sports, Cameron's lawsuit states Griffin called off their wedding and left her after "cruelly embarrassing his family with his public fawning over Kendall Jenner."   

Griffin and Cameron have two children together and had been in a relationship "on and off for eight years."

Cameron's lawsuit says Griffin repeatedly promised to support her after convincing her to leave her job in sports marketing and an interior design business. 

Griffin signed a five-year contract extension worth $171.2 million with the Los Angeles Clippers last July. He was traded to the Pistons on Jan. 29. The 28-year-old is averaging 22.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game this season. 

