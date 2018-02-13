Tyronn Lue Says He Wouldn't Let Players Coach Team Like Steve Kerr

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue made it clear he isn't going to let his players coach a la Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

"I wouldn't do that," Lue said Tuesday, per Royce Young of ESPN.com. "They already say LeBron's coaching the team anyway, so if I give him the clipboard they're really gonna say that."

Lue's comments come after Kerr allowed some of his players to run the huddles and diagram plays during Monday's win over the Phoenix Suns. According to Chris Haynes of ESPN.com, Draymond Green, David West and Andre Iguodala all handled the clipboard in the victory.

"I told them the other night after the last game [on Saturday] that we were going to do it," Kerr said, per Haynes. "It's their team. I think that's one of the first things you have to consider as a coach. It's not your team, it's not [general manager] Bob Myers' team, it's not [owner] Joe Lacob's team—although I'm not going to tell Joe that."

Kerr said he met with Suns coach Jay Triano and explained relinquishing his coaching duties to his players was about reaching his own team and not showing disrespect to his 18-40 opponent, per Haynes, but Suns forward Jared Dudley saw things differently.

"It shows a lack of respect for an opponent, and maybe right now we don't deserve respect," Dudley said, per Haynes. "When you keep getting beat by 40, teams won't respect you. But it's up to us to change that."

As for Lue, he is facing a different challenge than Kerr with the Warriors. While Golden State's core is the same as last season's championship team, lending a degree of familiarity, Lue's Cavaliers drastically changed the roster before Thursday's trade deadline by acquiring Rodney Hood, George Hill, Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr.

In addition to attempting to lead his team to a fourth straight NBA Finals, Lue has to worry about building chemistry with so many new faces.

The new-look Cavaliers started on the right foot Sunday with a commanding 121-99 victory over the Boston Celtics in a statement performance against the Eastern Conference's current No. 2 seed.

Cleveland appears to be trending up after the roster movement, but Lue isn't about to let any of the players take over his coaching duties.