Liverpool Transfer News: Reds Target Alisson Reportedly Discussing New Contract

Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

Liverpool transfer target Alisson is reportedly discussing extending his contract with Serie A side AS Roma. The Brazil international goalkeeper could be given a release clause worth up to €90 million as part of any new deal.

Calciomercato.com (h/t Football Italia) reported that "Alisson is asking for €5 million per season including bonuses, a significant upgrade on his current €1.5 million per season."

Roma want to extend the South American stopper's stay in the Italian capital but could sell for a big enough offer, per the reports. Football Italia named "Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid" as interested parties.

Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

Of the three, there is no doubt Liverpool have the greatest need for a new presence between the posts. Goalkeeper has been a problem position at Anfield for years, particularly during recent seasons.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has pushed incumbent Simon Mignolet aside and given the starting job to Loris Karius. Yet the man who joined Liverpool for just £4.7 million in 2016 has struggled to overcome mistakes.

Karius is not commanding enough in the box, particularly given the direct and physical style of football played in the Premier League. It's left the Reds still needing a goalkeeper who can dominate the penalty box as well as he stands up to shots from distance.

The lack of a standout 'keeper is the chief reason Klopp's team remains suspect defensively. Liverpool have conceded 31 goals, the second-most among the division's top six.

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

A leaky defence undermines arguably the most dynamic forward line in England's top flight. Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah have to get goals in bunches to compensate for the mistakes at the back.

Klopp has already spent big on his back five, parting company with £75 million to sign Netherlands international centre-back Virgil van Dijk from Southampton. It will take a similar outlay to finally fix the problem in goal.

Roma goalkeeping coach Roberto Negrisolo recently told Il Romanista (h/t Adam Jones of the Liverpool Echo) how suitors should expect to pay big for Alisson: "Is Alisson worth €50million (£45 million)? Don’t be silly, he’s worth far more than that."

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Negrisolo was lofty in his praise for the Giallorossi's No. 1: "I don’t think many people have realised who Alisson is. This guy is a phenomenon. He is the number one of number ones. He is the Messi of goalkeepers, because he has the same mentality as Messi. He is a goalkeeper who can mark an era."

If Alisson lives up to such a billing, no top club in Europe would have a problem meeting his lofty asking price. There is no doubt the 25-year-old is a player on the rise, one Liverpool must consider if the Anfield club is ever going to have a back line solid enough to inspire a genuine title challenge.