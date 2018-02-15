FA Cup 2018: 5th-Round TV Schedule, Live Stream, Odds and Predictions

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester City will look to continue their hunt for an unprecedented quadruple on Monday when they travel to Wigan Athletic in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Manchester United will also hope to book a place in the quarter-finals of the competition when they face Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur will be in action against Rochdale, and Leicester City host Sheffield United.

Chelsea welcome Hull City to Stamford Bridge, while Sheffield Wednesday play Swansea City. There are also ties between Brighton & Hove Albion and Coventry City, as well as West Bromwich Albion against Southampton.

Here is the complete schedule, including viewing information and score predictions:

Friday, Feb. 16

7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET, Leicester vs. Sheffield United (2-0)

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, Chelsea vs. Hull City. BT Sport 2, Fox Sports 2 USA (3-1)

Saturday, Feb. 17

12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET, Sheffield Wednesday vs. Swansea. BT Sport 2, Fox Sports 1 USA (2-1)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, Brighton vs. Coventry (0-1)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, West Brom vs. Southampton. (1-0)

5:30 p.m. GMT/12:20 p.m. ET, Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester United. BT Sport 2, Fox Sports 2 USA (1-2)

Sunday, Feb. 18

4 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET, Rochdale vs. Tottenham Hotspur. BBC One, Fox Sports 1 USA (0-2)

Monday, Feb. 19

7:55 p.m. GMT/2:55 p.m. ET, Wigan vs. Manchester City. BBC One, Fox Sports 1 USA (1-3)

Relevant matches can be streamed live via BT Sport Player, BBC iPlayer and Fox Sports Go.

Odds to win the Cup, courtesy of Oddschecker:

Man City: 2-1

Man United: 4-1

Chelsea: 9-2

Tottenham: 9-2

Leicester: 12-1

Southampton: 25-1

West Brom : 40-1

: 40-1 Brighton: 50-1

Swansea 50-1

Huddersfield: 100-1

Sheffield Wednesday: 150-1

Sheffield United: 200-1

Wigan: 250-1

Hull: 500-1

Coventry: 500-1

Rochdale : 750-1

Huddersfield vs. Manchester United

United come into the match having lost two of their last three games, the most recent of which came against relegation-threatened Newcastle United, who upset the Red Devils 1-0 at St James' Park.

Football writer Liam Canning and ESPN's Rob Dawson were critical of their showing:

United's defending in particular was unconvincing, and they were also fortunate not to give away a penalty in the clash.

Up front, through a combination of profligacy and a superb debut performance from Martin Dubravka in Newcastle's goal, they failed to take a number of good chances.

Despite their shaky recent form, United will be encouraged by the fact they were still able to beat Huddersfield in the match prior to the Newcastle defeat.

It's likely to be tougher for them at the John Smith's Stadium than it was at Old Trafford, but United will be looking for a win here.

The FA Cup remains their best chance of silverware this season, so it's critical they progress.

Wigan Athletic vs. Manchester City

City's clash with Wigan is a repeat of the 2013 FA Cup final, which the Latics memorably won.

Wigan are two divisions lower than the Sky Blues now, and while they're flying high at the top of the table in League One, they'll be up against it to pull off another upset here.

City thrashed Leicester 5-1 in their last domestic outing, and manager Pep Guardiola won't let their standards slip despite the lower quality opposition.

In that match, Sergio Aguero hit a stunning four-goal haul:

He had to share the headlines with team-mate Kevin De Bruyne, though, after he ran the show from start to finish, per Squawka Football:

If the Sky Blues' world-class playmaker and goalscorer are on song once again, it should be a comfortable evening for City on Monday.

Even if they're not, City have the depth to ensure they still get the result they need.