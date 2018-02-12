Olympic 2018 Medal Count: Final Medal Tally for Each Country on Monday

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Norway is still sitting atop the medal counter for the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, but four countries, including the United States, are hot in pursuit.

As the medal schedule for Monday (based on U.S. Eastern Time) winds down, Norway's nine total medals are two more than the seven from Germany, the Netherlands and Canada. The United States, buoyed by Chloe Kim's phenomenal gold-medal performance in the snowboard halfpipe competition, sits closely behind with six medals.

Here is a look at the updated medal count heading into much of the Tuesday action in local Pyeongchang time:

Kim, 17, entered the medal portion of the women's halfpipe with elevated expectations after pacing the field in qualifying.

She not only lived up to those expectations but turned in the best two scores of the finals with the gold-medal mark coming during a victory lap after she had already clinched first place. She finished with a score of 98.25 on her third and final run, but her 93.75 on her first run was already good enough for gold.

Mina Kimes of ESPN thought Kim deserved multiple medals given the distinct separation she created from the rest of the field with the two best runs:

NBC Olympics noted Kim was among the youngest Americans in Olympic history to win a gold medal while also capturing her final run:

That Kim dominated on the biggest stage her sport has to offer comes as no surprise given the head-turning resume she has already accumulated. She is a four-time X Games halfpipe gold medalist and would have qualified for the 2014 Sochi Games at 13 years old were it not for a minimum-age requirement.

Her NBC Olympics profile noted she also became the first woman to complete back-to-back 1080s in competition.

Adding an Olympic gold to that list of accomplishments is one thing, but she had other things on her mind during the competition:

Kim wasn't the only snowboarder to give the United States a boost in the medal count, as Arielle Gold captured the bronze with an 85.75 mark. China's Liu Jiayu won the silver, while five-time Olympic veteran Kelly Clark finished just off the podium in fourth place.

Elsewhere, the Olympic Athletes from Russia are looking up at multiple countries with three medals, but the one they won Monday (based on U.S. ET) was historic.

The mixed doubles curling team of Anastasia Bryzgalova and Aleksandr Krushelnitckii beat Norway's Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten in the bronze-medal match, 8-4, to take home the first mixed doubles medal in Olympics history.

The sport made its Olympic debut in Pyeongchang, and the Russians wasted little time seizing momentum with three points in the first two ends and two more in the fourth. Bryzgalova and Krushelnitckii never trailed, as Norway pulled within one multiple times after falling behind by three but could never overcome the deficit.

Canada and Switzerland will each take home a medal in the race for the most medals in the 2018 Games when they face off in the gold-medal match on Tuesday at 6:05 a.m. ET.