Isaiah Thomas Throws Shade Toward Cavaliers When Asked About Lakers Practice

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

As new Los Angeles Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas gave an update on his hip Monday, he threw in a comment about his former team's practice habits in the process.

"I'm feeling good. I'm all right," he said of the hip, per Ryan Ward of Clutch Points. "I'm not 100 percent, but I'm getting there each and every day is a positive day for me."

He also mentioned that he essentially practiced for the first time this year, a reference to the Cavaliers' limited practice schedule during his time in Cleveland.

"I mean, this is the first real practice I had all year," he said, according to Ward. "Let's see how my hip responds tomorrow with the soreness and things like that, but I'm here. I'm here and I'm happy. Got my joy back and I'm ready to put on a show for the Lakers."

In January, while he was still with the Cavs, Thomas also mentioned Cleveland's lack of practice while saying that he would have to play his way back into shape.

"That's the only thing that's gonna help me, because we don't practice," he told reporters after playing the Warriors on Jan. 15. "Only thing that's gonna help me is getting reps, running up and down the floor, getting my hip, getting my body accustomed to taking a beating and to running up and down the floor, getting in basketball shape."

Thomas, 29, has been traded twice in the past year. In the offseason, the Boston Celtics shipped him to the Cavaliers in the move that netted them Kyrie Irving. Ahead of the NBA trade deadline's last Thursday, Cleveland sent him to the Lakers along with Channing Frye and a first-round pick in exchange for Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson.

Thomas and the new-look Cavaliers never quite jelled, in part because he missed a huge chunk of the season with a torn labrum. He appeared in just 15 games for Cleveland, averaging 14.7 points and 4.5 assists, well off the 28.9 points and 5.9 assists he averaged in his final season in Boston.

"For the most part, there was a lot of new faces in that organization," Thomas said of Cleveland's struggles, per Ward. "It just didn't click for whatever reason. I'm not here to comment on that too much, but it is what it is."

In his first game with the Lakers, Thomas provided 22 points and six dimes in 31 minutes off the bench.

After that game, Thomas said he felt like he got his "powers back," a comment he elaborated on Monday, per ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk:

"I mean a rhythm. That was the first time I was able to have the ball in my hands and make a play and have guys, I don't know... You see the bench every time I was shooting, they were standing up cheering. That was the feeling I had in Boston where we were playing for each other and had happiness and joy for each other and that is big. From a player that wasn't playing for seven months and to be thrown in the fire, it was tough for me but I felt like myself last game, like not thinking about anything and just going out and playing and leaving it all on the floor. I am going to continue to build on that."

Thomas certainly seems happy to be in Los Angeles.

"I'm a Laker now. I'm happy to be Laker," he said, according to Ward. "I'm happy to be in Los Angeles and to get that joy and happiness back of playing and just working hard each and every day."