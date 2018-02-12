WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 12

9 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

Apollo Crews, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt and Woken Matt Hardy battled Monday night in an explosive Fatal 5-Way match for the opportunity to enter the Elimination Chamber on February 25 and maybe, just maybe, earn a trip to WrestleMania and a date with Brock Lesnar.

The action was fast and furious, each of the five Superstars having the opportunity to showcase their signature moves and finishers.

At one point, Rollins delivered the Blackout to Balor and nearly scored the win, only for Crews to break up the pin. What followed were several minutes in which Crews shined, delivering standing moonsaults and Shooting Star Presses to Rollins.

The Kingslayer survived, though, while Bray Wyatt leveled Hardy on the outside with Sister Abigail.

The finish came when Balor and Rollins grabbed ahold of Wyatt, who delivered a superplex to Crews in a Tower of Doom spot.

Both Balor and Rollins proceeded to pin Wyatt for the win.

The show went dark with commentators Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman speculating as to which Superstar actually won the match.

Result

No-contest

Grade

A

Analysis

This was a nonstop, action-packed conclusion to the show that demonstrated just how desirable that final spot in the Elimination Chamber is. It made the opportunity to endure hell for a shot at championship glory feel that much more significant, and as a result, fans were more invested in the contest.

All five men turned in a hellish performance, but for the third week in a row, it was Crews who stood out, performing up to the moment.

The finish will divide the audience, some believing it was a brilliant cliffhanger for next week's show while others will find fault with the company for not delivering a resolution.

Regardless, it was a refreshing change of pace and a strong feature bout.