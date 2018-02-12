Ivory Announced as Member of 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Class

WWE.com

Ivory will be inducted into the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame at New Orleans' Smoothie King Center on April 6.

Aishwarya Kumar of ESPN reported the former female wrestler will join the other inductees at the Hall of Fame ceremony to be held ahead of WrestleMania 34.

Ivory—also known as Lisa Moretti—was an original member of the GLOW organisation and later became a two-time WWE Women's Champion.

She also appeared as a trainer on WWE's Tough Enough.

Per Kumar, the 56-year-old expressed her delight at the announcement:

"[This Hall of Fame recognition] means that it's a full circle in your career, in your wrestling chapter. It's great bragging rights for your family that have seen you go through the eras and I also feel like it's an awesome tribute to the women in wrestling as a whole."

The Dudley Boyz and Goldberg have already been confirmed to enter the Hall of Fame this year, with more names to be announced in the weeks ahead.

Ivory signed for WWE in 1999 and stayed with Vince McMahon's company until 2005.

The Californian made her debut in GLOW as Tina Ferrari, building a reputation on the independent circuit before winning the women's title twice early in her WWE career.

Moretti managed D'Lo Brown and Mark Henry after joining WWE, and also featured as a host on WWE Experience during her time with the company.