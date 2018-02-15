Renato Sanches: Behind the Biggest Fall From Grace in Recent Football History

4 of 5

Athena Pictures/Getty Images

"I want to regain my confidence, to be happy again as a player," Sanches said on his first day at Swansea, trying to take an optimistic stance into the new job. The truth is he only joined the club because of boss Clement, who he had worked with briefly as a coach at Bayern.

Clement had retained a relationship with club chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge that made the move possible, but in an ideal world Sanches had told the club he favoured a move elsewhere. Club sources around Swansea were immediately unconvinced about how comfortable he felt.

He knew very little about the club, about the city, even the country. When he had joined Bayern a year previously he had also been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, so to suddenly arrive in the Premier League on a year-long loan with Swansea was somewhat strange.



He vowed to give it a go as he wanted to feel joy in the game once again. He took on English lessons and by Christmas was better able to chat to team-mates and understand instructions. But it began to become clear he was not a good fit for Swansea, and Swansea were not a good fit for him.

Boss Clement left the club in December and admitted in an interview with Henry Winter of The Times that the player seemed broken from the offset.

"He was far more damaged than I thought, Clement said. "It was really sad. He was a boy who had almost got the weight of the world on his shoulders."

His decision-making in games was poor and there seemed a need for him to try things that were unnecessary, to stand out as a star. The Sanches deal is costing Swansea around £8.5 million including wages and loan fee. It seemed good value at the start, but not so much by the time Carlos Carvahal took over the reins.

Swansea were deep in a relegation scrap, and Carvahal's arrival could have been a perfect pick-me-up for Sanches, as well as the club. A coach from his own country coming in, many thought it would get the best from him. It was not to be. Swansea's results have turned around, but Sanches remains in a bad place.

A hamstring issue picked up in an FA Cup match against Wolves means he has been limited to just two full matches and is now sidelined.