2018 Olympics Women's Giant Slalom Canceled Because of High Winds

Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

Mikaela Shiffrin will reportedly have to wait to chase gold at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

According to Tim Layden of Sports Illustrated, the women's giant slalom was postponed, meaning there has yet to be an alpine skiing finals event at these Games because of high winds. The event was set to air live Sunday in the United States.

The women's slalom will go on as scheduled Feb. 14, while the giant slalom has been moved to Feb. 15, per Layden.

This comes after the United States Ski and Snowboard Team announced the men's downhill alpine skiing event—slated to air Saturday in the United States—was postponed.

Bill Pennington of the New York Times acknowledged "having two races, one at the speed venue and another at the tech venue on the same day is becoming more possible."

The women's giant slalom was set to be a historic occasion, as Howard Fendrich of the Associated Press noted it would have been the first time since the 1984 Games in Sarajevo the women competed before the men in the alpine skiing events.

The 1984 Olympics underwent a significant schedule adjustment because of a blizzard.

As a result of this news, stateside fans will not have the opportunity to watch Shiffrin, 22, on Sunday. She captured the slalom gold medal at the 2014 Sochi Games while finishing fifth in the giant slalom and figures to be one of the marquee American athletes at these Olympics if she lives up to elevated expectations.