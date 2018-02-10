Olympic 2018 Medal Count: Every Winner from Saturday Morning Events

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/Getty Images

The first five medals of the 2018 Winter Olympics were handed out on Saturday across a variety of venues in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Saturday's medal events started with cross-country skiing's skiathlon and ended with one of the most thrilling competitions, the men's ski jumping normal hill.

Inside on the ice, South Korea earned its first gold of the Olympics in short-track speedskating, a sport the nation has dominated for quite some time.

The Netherlands, who thrives in speedskating, laid down the gauntlet for the rest of the nations competing in Pyeongchang with a medal sweep behind an unlikely gold medalist.

Biathlon

Women's 7.5-kilometer sprint

Laura Dahlmeier (Germany)

Laura Dahlmeier became the first German woman since 2002 to win the 7.5-kilometer sprint in biathlon.

With her victory, Dahlmeier also became just the second German woman to medal in the event since Kati Wilhelm topped the podium in Salt Lake City.

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

The gold was the first for the 24-year-old, who finished 43rd in the event in Sochi and only cracked the top 10 once in four events in 2014.

Dahlmeier won five biathlon events at the 2017 World Championships, but the 7.5-kilometer sprint was the only one she didn't come out on top in.

With her hefty pedigree, don't be surprised if Dahlmeier tops the podium again over the next two weeks.

Cross-Country Skiing



Women's Skiathlon

Charlotte Kalla (Sweden)

Sweden's Charlotte Kalla earned her third-career gold medal to kick off the medal events in Pyeongchang.

The 30-year-old, who won gold in one event each in Vancouver and Sochi, separated herself from the pack throughout the women's skiathlon and ended up with a margin of victory of close to eight seconds over Norway's Marit Bjorgen.

Kalla said she felt a combination of happiness, relief and joy when she crossed the finish line, per the Olympics' official Twitter account:

Kalla led the race through the first two checkpoints and then took control from Bjorgen over the final three kilometers of the course.

Short-Track Speedskating

Men's 1,500 meters

Lim Hyo-jun (South Korea)

Lim Hyo-jun won South Korea's first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Games by breaking an Olympic record in the men's 1,500 meters in short-track speedskating.

The victory ended a brief drought in the event for the host nation, as it missed out on the podium in Sochi.

XIN LI/Getty Images

The gold was the 22nd for South Korea in short-track speedskating, and it's expected to be the first of many as the host nation prepares to assert its dominance on home ice.

Lim knew if he got to the final from the preliminary round, he'd have a good chance to claim gold, per the International Skating Union (via NBC Olympics).

"I was nervous in the preliminaries but I liked the quality of the ice. I knew if I made it to the final I had good chances."

Defending champion Charles Hamelin of Canada did not place in the final after he was penalized for impeding.

Speedskating

Women's 3,000 meters

Carlijn Achtereekte (Netherlands)

It's not a surprise that a Dutch speedskater won a gold medal, but it is shocking who topped the podium for the Netherlands in the women's 3,000 meters.

Carlijn Achtereekte dropped a time of 3:59.21 in the fifth of 12 heats, a mark that was good enough to fend off skaters who have multiple golds on their respective resumes including silver medalist Ireen Wust of the Netherlands.

The 28-year-old participated in three World Cup events over the last two seasons and finished no higher than 11th, per Nick Ziccardi of NBC's Olympic Talk:

Achtereekte became a champion all of us could associate with when she told reporters she'd celebrate the win by eating a McFlurry, per Juliet Macur of the New York Times:

Ski Jumping

Men's Normal Hill

Andreas Wellinger (Germany)



Germany's second gold of the Olympics came in the men's normal hill as Andreas Wellinger delivered a massive second jump to vault over Norway's Robert Johansson.

Wellinger put together a combined score of 259.3 in a competition that was plagued by poor conditions.

Lars Baron/Getty Images

The 22-year-old was fifth after the first jump, but he leaped over the rest of the competition with his stellar second jump, while the rest of the favorites like Poland's Kamil Stoch failed to eclipse Wellinger's score in the final jumps of the event.

The win made Wellinger the first German Olympic champion in the men's normal hill since Jens Weissflog in 1984.

Statistics obtained from Olympic.org.