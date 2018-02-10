2018 Olympic Curling Mixed Doubles Round-Robin Qualifying Saturday Early Results

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Canada's Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris kept up their excellent recent form in the mixed doubles curling at the 2018 Winter Olympics on Saturday, extending their winning run to five.

They earned a 7-2 win over Switzerland's pair of Jenny Perret and Martin Rios before an even bigger 8-2 victory over the Russian duo of Anastasia Bryzgalova and Alexander Krushelnitskiy.

Canada are through to the playoffs after these wins, taking their overall record to 5-1, while Bryzgalova and Krushelnitskiy are also already through despite their loss.

Norway and Switzerland—who have each won four of their six matches—find themselves in pole position to progress with just one round of matches to play.

Here are the results from Saturday's round-robin competition.

Mixed Doubles Curling Results and Schedule

Draw 5

China 6-4 United States

Norway 7-6 Finland

Canada 7-2 Switzerland

South Korea 5-6 OAR

Draw 6

OAR 2-8 Canada

Switzerland 6-4 South Korea

Norway 3-10 United States

Finland 5-10 China

Saturday Recap

In Draw 5, the meeting between Canada and Switzerland, the two teams many expect to be competing for gold, was one plenty of curling aficionados were focused on. The former side stamped its authority on the contest.

After the Swiss took an early lead in the opening end, Canada came roaring back, taking four points at the next attempt. From there, they were always in control and saw out a comfortable win.

CBS's Devin Heroux reflected on the performance from Lawes and Morris:

Elsewhere, there was some drama to enjoy, as an extra end was needed to separate Norway and Finland. As Josh Potts noted, eventually the former secured a thrilling and important win:

Indeed, it left three teams—Canada, Norway and OAR—with four wins and one loss from their five matches. The showdown between OAR and Canada later in the day was also set up to be a thriller.

In it, the Canadian duo continued their excellent form from earlier in the day and started off with a first-end three; the Curling Canada account was delighted watching on from afar:

That impressive start set the tempo for the remainder of the match, allowing the Canadian twosome the chance to relax as they closed the win out. It was their fifth triumph in succession and enough to put them into the knockout bracket.

The OAR pair are also just two wins from gold, as results elsewhere mean they will be in the semi-finals.

Journalist Ted Wyman broke down what other teams remain in contention for a medal:

On Sunday, Canada have a great chance to keep confidence up when they take on a struggling South Korea duo. The most important tussle of the final round-robin matches will see Norway meet China, with the latter needing a victory to keep their hopes alive.