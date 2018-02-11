Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2018: Previewing What to Watch for on Day 4

0 of 7

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

Who doesn't like Mondays?

Feb. 12 in South Korea (Feb. 11-12 in the United States) offers up a fun mix of classic events (speedskating, biathlon), newer events (snowboard slopestyle) and new twists on old events (figure skating's team event, women's ski jumping).

And it could be a massive day for Team USA. Four of the eight medal events count Americans among the medal favorites. In fact, we can offer one major two-word reason for this to be the biggest day so far in these Games: Mikaela Shiffrin.

Here are the storylines to watch.

To watch live Olympics coverage in real time, including the highlighted events detailed below, you can visit NBC's Olympics site anytime. Reminder: South Korea is 14 hours ahead of Eastern time, so an event that takes place Monday morning in Pyeongchang will be on Sunday night in the U.S.