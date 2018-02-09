Georgios Papagiannis' Agent: Something 'Wrong' with Kings After Center's Release

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Marios Olympios, the agent for center Georgios Papagiannis, believes his client got a raw deal from the Sacramento Kings.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported Thursday that the Kings will waive Papagiannis.

In an interview with Greek radio station Spor FM (h/t Aris Barkas of EuroHoops), Olympios noted the Kings never gave Papagiannis an opportunity to prove himself.

“He never got a chance by the Kings," he said. "He had a double-double every time he played in the G-League. He had to travel for two-and-a-half hours everytime he was assigned to Reno and still he performed. There are many details that prove that he never got a real chance...Giorgos ended up in a very disorganized franchise and I think that everyone in the NBA is shocked by the decision made by the Kings. It’s one more proof that something is wrong with the Kings."

The Kings traded the eighth overall pick in 2016 to the Phoenix Suns to acquire Nos. 13 and 28, which they used on Papagiannis and Skal Labissiere, respectively.

Papagiannis was used sparingly in Sacramento over the past two seasons, appearing in 38 games. The 20-year-old has averaged 4.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in his young career.

Between stints with the Kings, Papagiannis spent time with the Reno Bighorns in the NBA G League where he averaged 13.7 points and 8.5 rebounds in 33 games.