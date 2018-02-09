Cavaliers Trade Rumors: Cleveland Offered 1st-Round Pick for Spencer Dinwiddie

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2018

Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie (8) walks on the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in Miami. The Nets won 111-87. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly offered the Brooklyn Nets a first-round pick for point guard Spencer Dinwiddie during their flurry of activity leading up to Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

Zach Lowe‏ of ESPN (via The Glue Guysreported the Cavs proposed sending their 2018 first-rounder to the Nets before later moving it to the Los Angeles Lakers with Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye as part of a blockbuster deal for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr.

Dinwiddie is enjoying a breakout season in Brooklyn. He's averaging 13.5 points, 6.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds across 55 appearances, including 45 starts with Jeremy Lin out for the year with a knee injury.

The 24-year-old Los Angeles native ranks eighth among qualified point guards in real plus-minus and 15th in player efficiency rating, according to ESPN.com.

He told Anthony Puccio of Nets Daily leading up to the deadline that he hoped to remain with the organization but was ready to move on if necessary.

"With the way everything has gone, Brooklyn is home," Dinwiddie said. "But I also understand the business of basketball and the way the NBA works. Anything can happen at any time, so you just have to be prepared and act professional as possible."

Although the Cavaliers weren't able to land the University of Colorado product, they still managed to reshape the point guard position with the additions of Clarkson and George Hill.

Those two will likely split time running the Cleveland offense with Jose Calderon as the Cavs try break out of a slump that dates back to late 2017.

