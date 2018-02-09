Fans Stabbed, Officer Assaulted During Eagles' Super Bowl Victory Parade

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Police Department confirmed Friday two people were stabbed and an officer was assaulted during the Eagles' championship parade Thursday to celebrate their 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Commissioner Richard Ross said the stabbing victims survived the attacks and arrests were made in connection with two of the assaults, according to the Associated Press. He also noted four police vehicles suffered damage as part of what he called "small hiccups" during the event.

Tom Avril of the Philadelphia Daily News pointed out the initial estimate from experts at Manchester Metropolitan University in England pegged the crowd size at 700,000 fans based on photos from the parade and rally. That's well below the three-million projection.

Ross, who also worked during the Philadelphia Phillies' championship parade that brought over one million fans downtown, is skeptical of those results and said there were "clearly" more people Thursday than the 2008 gathering, per Max Bennett of Patch.

"I walked from the Art Museum all the way down to the stadium and back," he said. "And there were nothing but people everywhere."

Ross added the officer had "no real injuries to speak of" following the assault.