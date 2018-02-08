Eagles Parade 2018: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos, GIFs and More

Michael Perez/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles celebrated their first Super Bowl title and the franchise's first NFL championship since 1960 with a parade and rally in downtown Philly on Thursday following a thrilling 41-33 victory Sunday over the New England Patriots.

Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, fresh off another parade at Walt Disney World in Florida, head coach Doug Pederson and the rest of the Eagles interacted with a massive group of fans who lined the streets for a chance to see the Lombardi Trophy.

Lindsay Lazarski of WHYY noted some fans even got a close-up look at the coveted trophy:

CBS Philly reported earlier in the week up to 3 million people were expected the attend the proceedings. While it's difficult to get an exact headcount given the length of the parade route, the team's fans came out in huge numbers.

Darren Rovell of ESPN provided a few pictures to showcase the crowd size:

Defensive lineman Beau Allen‏ had a message for all of those in attendance:

Meanwhile, Pederson's decision to hop off the bus and bring the Lombardi Trophy to the streets was met with joy from those along the parade route.

Julia Rae of ABC Philadelphia highlighted one of those moments:

Not everybody was happy about the choice, however, as Dana DiFilippo of WHYY noted:

Along with Foles, the lead bus in the parade featured fellow quarterback Carson Wentz, whose knee injury in December raised questions about the Eagles' ability to remain a title contender. Foles answered the call with his best play since 2013 to become a Philadelphia sports legend.

Craig McIntyre of NBC Sports Philadelphia spotlighted the QBs riding together:

After completing the parade route, the Eagles met a seemingly endless stream of fans at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, home of the famed Rocky Steps.

NFL Network spotlighted the raucous scene:

Team owner Jeffrey Lurie thanked the fans for their unwavering support throughout the season and made it clear they expect more success moving forward, per Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

"This Eagles team won a world championship because it epitomized what this great city and this great country can be at its best. ... Philly, you are Super Bowl champions," he said. "And I have one final message for you: We are just beginning."

Head coach Doug Pederson added playing football in February is the "new norm" for the franchise.

But center Jason Kelce delivered the most impassioned speech, reflecting on the underdog mentality that helped them win the championship. He highlighted a slew of negative comments made about the team's executives, coaches and players in recent years.

The NFL relayed the memorable rant:

Looking ahead, the Eagles will have some decisions to make during the offseason, including what to do with Foles as Wentz works toward a potential return to open the 2018 season. Regardless, the roster foundation appears strong enough to contend for back-to-back titles.