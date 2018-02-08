Lakers Trade Rumors: LA Turning Down 2nd-Round Pick Offers for Julius Randle

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly aren't looking to deal big man Julius Randle for a second-round draft pick.

On Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the Purple and Gold "have turned down several teams" offering as much. While Randle is a double-double threat when he takes the floor and just 23 years old, Wojnarowski added "no one will offer a first with him headed into restricted free agency."

While Randle has been playing well of late with 10 straight games in double figures and at least 20 points five times since Jan. 9, it makes sense for other teams to exercise an element of caution before he enters restricted free agency.

Giving up a first-round pick is a significant decision, and a limited time frame with someone like Randle—who isn't necessarily the type of frontcourt rotation player who could make the difference in a title or not—likely isn't worth it to many clubs.

Still, the Kentucky product is averaging a career-best 14.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game behind 55.4 percent shooting from the field.

This rumor comes after ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Wojnarowski reported the Lakers were planning on "recalibrating their focus" to the 2019 free-agency class instead of the 2018 one.

That would open up the possibility of landing stars such as Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler or Klay Thompson down the line but also remove some of the pressure from dealing away contracts before Thursday's trade deadline to open up additional cap space in the immediate future.

The young core, which includes Randle, has led the Lakers to a head-turning 11-4 mark in their last 15 games, and it isn't difficult to envision playmakers such as Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma eventually leading a playoff team, especially with another piece or two.

Los Angeles apparently doesn't think removing Randle from that core for a second-rounder at this stage is worth it.