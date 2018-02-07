Avery Bradley Trade Rumors: Spurs Emerge as Candidate for Clippers SG

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2018

Los Angeles Clippers guard Avery Bradley, left, congratulates forward Tobias Harris after Harris scored during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Clippers won 113-103. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The San Antonio Spurs have reportedly entered the Avery Bradley sweepstakes.

According to the New York Times' Marc Stein, the Spurs "emerged" as a suitor for Bradley on Wednesday with less than 24 hours remaining until the trade deadline.

Stein added the Los Angeles Clippers are looking for a first-round pick in exchange for the 27-year-old swingman.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have also been connected to Bradley, but The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor noted it's "unclear" if they have the assets necessary to pry him away from the Clippers.

Bradley, who was recently traded from the Detroit Pistons to the Clippers in the Blake Griffin blockbuster, will be an unrestricted free agent at season's end.

He's currently averaging 14.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 41.3 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from three.

Th Spurs have a deep stable of swingmen, but they're going to be in need of some defensive reinforcements on the perimeter so long as Kawhi Leonard is sidelined.

Leonard has been limited to nine appearances this season and hasn't played since Jan. 13 because of a quad injury.

