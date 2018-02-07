George Hill Trade Rumors: Rockets, Cavaliers Interested in Kings PG

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers are both reportedly interested in Sacramento Kings point guard George Hill as Thursday's trade deadline approaches.

Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reported the news Wednesday, although he noted Sacramento is "proceeding with caution" because it doesn't want to simply take on the bad contracts of other clubs.

"They're inclined to pass on any deals that don't include acquiring young players or draft assets," Jones wrote about the Kings.

Jones specifically highlighted Houston forward Ryan Anderson as a less-than-ideal contract the Kings may not be willing to take on since he is owed more than $41 million with two more seasons remaining on his deal.

He also noted that "Hill to Cleveland has been discussed for weeks, with guard Iman Shumpert the key player who would come to the Kings. Hill’s $20 million salary for this season has been a hangup in negotiations, as has the fact the Kings would likely have to take at least two players, meaning they’d have to cut down their roster."

Hill has been replaced in the starting lineup by De'Aaron Fox this season and is averaging 10.3 points and 2.8 assists per game behind 46.9 percent shooting from the field and a career-best 45.3 percent from three-point range.

His perimeter shooting would fit well on a Houston team that leads the league in three-point attempts per game as well as with Cleveland because of the openings created when opposing defenses collapse on LeBron James.

However, there are defensive issues with Hill considering the Kings' defensive rating when he is on the floor is 112.9 and improves to 107.3 when he's off it, per NBA.com. That would be particularly worrisome for a Cavaliers team that is an abysmal 28th in the league in defensive rating, per NBA.com.