Russell Wilson Traded to Yankees from Rangers for Future Considerations

Russell Wilson will be wearing a new Major League Baseball uniform when he shows up for 2018 spring training.

The New York Yankees confirmed Wednesday that they had traded for the Pro Bowl quarterback in exchange for future considerations and will be at spring training in Tampa, Florida.

Per ESPN.com's Jerry Crasnick noted Wilson isn't becoming a full-time two-sport athlete.

Wilson released a statement about his baseball career after being acquired by the Yankees:

"While football is my passion and my livelihood, baseball remains a huge part of where I came from and who I am today. I’ve learned so much on the baseball field that translates to my game physically and mentally playing Quarterback in the NFL. I thank the Rangers and their great fans for making me feel at home and a part of the family! While I embrace the chance to be a New York Yankee, I will forever be grateful to be a part of a world class organization like the Texas Rangers."

Per Crasnick, Rangers general manager Jon Daniels and Yankees general manager Brian Cashman worked out a deal to accommodate Wilson's desire to play for New York.

While Wilson doesn't intend to leave his day job as quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks, baseball has been a part of his athletic life for years. He played two sports at North Carolina State from 2008-10.

The Colorado Rockies drafted Wilson in the fourth round in 2010 and he appeared in 93 games over two seasons in short-season ball and Low-A, hitting .229/.354/.356 with five home runs.

The Rangers acquired Wilson from Colorado in the 2013 Rule 5 Draft, appearing at spring training in 2014 and 2015.