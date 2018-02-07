Astros' Visit to Donald Trump, White House Scheduled for March 12

Astros' Visit to Donald Trump, White House Scheduled for March 12February 7, 2018
The Houston Astros will visit President Donald Trump and the White House on Monday, March 12 to celebrate their 2017 World Series title, according to Richard Justice of MLB.com.
The Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games to win the first title in the organization's history.
At least one Astros player won't be attending, however, as Carlos Beltran said on Tuesday he would be skipping the event due to the U.S. government's response to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricanes Irma and Maria.
"There's no doubt that I'm disappointed," he said, per Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle. "I'm not the only one. There's a lot of people disappointed. We haven't (gotten) some benefits. Being part of the United States, you expect to at least get the same benefits when tragedies like this happen. The fact that we haven't (gotten) those, yeah, it's a disappointment."
He didn't begrudge his teammates the chance to attend, however.
"I mean, I'm retired. I feel like I don't belong to any team. I just feel like I belong to the only team—and that's my family. That's the team that I belong (to) right now," he said. "I wish those (Astros players) the best over there. I hope they have a great time, enjoy their day, with what it comes to visit the White House."
Visiting the White House after winning a title has become a divisive conversation. The Golden State Warriors chose not to attend following their championship last season over the Cleveland Cavaliers due to the team's disagreements with Trump's political and social stances (Trump also withdrew their invitation).
The Pittsburgh Penguins, meanwhile, did attend. The North Carolina men's basketball team declined its invitation, while the South Carolina women's basketball team wasn't even invited.
It's unclear if the Philadelphia Eagles will visit Trump, though at least three players—Malcolm Jenkins, Chris Long and Torrey Smith—have already said they won't go.
"Going to the White House should be seen as an honor, and I believe it is an honor, but to me it has to be an honor with the right type of respect in office. I just don't see it," Smith said, per Tim McManus of ESPN.com. "It's not about politics; I just don't think the president is a good person. I don't want to go out of my way to go see someone who isn't even welcoming the men in this locker room and our different cultures."
"I don't want to take away from anybody's experience or make it a big distraction. It's a celebratory event, and I want the guys who choose to go or whatever to enjoy that," Jenkins added. "Me personally, because it's not a meeting or a sit-down or anything like that, I'm just not interested in the photo op."
It's unclear if any other Astros will join Beltran in skipping the team's trip to the White House.
