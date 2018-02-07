Astros' Visit to Donald Trump, White House Scheduled for March 12

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Houston Astros will visit President Donald Trump and the White House on Monday, March 12 to celebrate their 2017 World Series title, according to Richard Justice of MLB.com.

The Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games to win the first title in the organization's history.

At least one Astros player won't be attending, however, as Carlos Beltran said on Tuesday he would be skipping the event due to the U.S. government's response to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

"There's no doubt that I'm disappointed," he said, per Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle. "I'm not the only one. There's a lot of people disappointed. We haven't (gotten) some benefits. Being part of the United States, you expect to at least get the same benefits when tragedies like this happen. The fact that we haven't (gotten) those, yeah, it's a disappointment."