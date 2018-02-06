Panthers Interim GM Marty Hurney on Leave Amid Ex-Wife's Harassment Allegations

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2018

Carolina Panthers interim general manager Marty Hurney speaks to the media during a news conference in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The Panthers rehired Marty Hurney as their interim general manager two days after owner Jerry Richardson surprisingly fired Dave Gettleman.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers have placed general manager Marty Hurney on leave after his ex-wife, Jeanne Hurney, accused him of harassment last Friday. 

Joseph Person and Michael Gordon of the Charlotte Observer reported Jeanne filed for a restraining order, but a judge denied her motion for an immediate protective order. As a result, Hurney is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 16.

The judge who heard the request said there was no evidence Hurney had committed acts of domestic violence. The NFL is currently investigating the case.

Per the Charlotte Observer report, the filing said Marty was "extremely controlling and was verbally and emotionally abusive" when the couple was together.

However, Jeanne told Person and Gordon she had withdrawn the complaint, so it's unclear if the hearing will go on as scheduled. Regardless, the NFL may choose to punish Hurney under the league's personal conduct policy, which does not require any sort of criminal conviction. Hurney has not been charged with a crime.

The Panthers will continue paying him during his absence. Hurney, who previously served as the team's GM from 2002-12, was named interim general manager last July.

